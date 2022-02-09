Youth Athletes United Partners With Professional Golfer Danny Guise

The multi-sport enrichment franchisor will feature the former Wake Forest golfer and his journey competiting in various tours, while helping to introduce and inspire a love of the game in young players.

Youth Athletes United, the 291-unit multi-brand youth sports franchisor behind Soccer Stars, Amazing Athletes, TGA Premier Sports, JumpBunch and Little Rookies has announced a brand ambassadorship with Danny Guise, the son of Joe Guise, Assistant Director of TGA of Southern WestChester and Fairfield Counties. The brand also recently announced a partnership with tennis star Leylah Fernandez.

"We're very excited to have Danny join us as an ambassador for Youth Athletes United," said Adam Geisler, CEO of Youth Athletes United. "Danny is great at showing good sportsmanship and has a hard work ethic, so we know he's going to have a positive impact on the children he works with in our programs. We really want to help these kids fall in love with the sport of golf, and I know that Danny is the perfect role model to exemplify what it means to work hard and go after your goals."

Youth Athletes United will leverage the partnership with Guise as an ambassador via social media, digital class content, local franchise clinics, personal appearances, and through local franchisee activation. Additionally, Guise will provide aspirational monthly updates to players and franchisees alike on his training and preparation for upcoming tournaments.

"I'm really excited about joining the TGA and Youth Athletes United team," said Danny. "I believe so strongly in what they are doing, reaching out to kids at an early age to get them involved and active in sports. They want to teach the fundamentals along with life lessons, like the value of sportsmanship and putting in the time to achieve goals, but they do it in a way where fun is the top priority. That is the key. You have to engage with kids and keep things exciting otherwise you lose them. I know that's their approach, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to pass that message along to as many kids as possible through their various organizations."

Guise developed a love for golf when he was younger, after seeing his dad go out and play with his friends. From there, the two bonded over their love of the sport and worked together to develop drills and games to improve Danny's skill level.

"I can't wait to share my passion for golf with TGA golfers around the country and show them all the benefits it has given me since I was their age," said Danny. "I had help along the way as I grew up in the game, and I'm really pumped to give back and help young players with their journey."

Joe Guise said that he's excited to see his son take on a leadership role and show other kids the great game of golf. The younger Guise has already participated in a golf clinic with a Long Beach franchisee, and his father said that seeing him pass on what he knows about the game is rewarding.

"There's value in working hard and trying to achieve a goal," said Joe Guise. "Danny gives the kids in TGA someone to look up to and model their own behavior after. He loves golf so much and he's made it his life, he enjoys working with kids and he's very excited to do so in a more formal capacity."

To learn more about franchising with Youth Athletes United, visit https://youthathletesunited.com/.

About Youth Athletes United

Established youth sports and activities brands Amazing Athletes, Soccer Stars and TGA Premier Sports come together under parent company, Youth Athletes United. With 15 - 20 years of success for each individual brand, a total 250+ units and 200,000+ children instructed nationwide each year, Youth Athletes United has earned trust in each community they touch. The brand's overarching mission is to help the world understand that every kid is an athlete and ultimately impact the lives of over one million children.

About TGA Premier Sports

TGA Premier Sports (TGA) is a leading introductory and recreational youth sports programming company specializing in Golf, Tennis and Team Sports (Cheerleading, Flag Football, Floor Hockey, Lacrosse, Ultimate, and Volleyball). Through an innovative franchise business model, TGA empowers passionate entrepreneurs to impact the lives of youth and families by bringing youth sports enrichment programs into their communities.

TGA franchises can be found in more than 77 markets across 23 states (plus Washington D.C.). Its continued growth has impacted more than 825,000 youth and made these sports available to 1.75 million families through its education-based programs and the TGA Sports Foundation, which provides access for all children and promotes the physical, educational, social, and character-building elements of these sports.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/youth_athletes_united_partners_with_professional_golfer_danny_guise/prweb18483558.htm