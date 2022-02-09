Omron Automation opens R&D center focused on developing high-performance machine control solutions

Omron Automation Americas opens an advanced motion research and development center at the forefront of next-generation automation with smaller, faster, and more accurate motion controllers.

Industry-leading automation solution provider, Omron Automation Americas, continues to demonstrate its commitment to research and development opening the new Omron Advanced Motion Research and Development Center. This state-of-the-art facility enables top-talent engineers, led by Curt Wilson, Senior Director Engineering, Advanced Motion, to continue the innovative work pioneered by Delta Tau Data Systems. The center delivers to customers world-leading industrial motion control solutions that address the most computationally and complexly demanding applications.

Located in Chatsworth, California, this modern center boasts Omron technology development and systems integration capabilities. It is home to a production area alongside the in-house engineering team, comprised of 40 experts who are available to collaborate regionally with customers.

The expansion enables the company to develop highly precise, high-speed motion technology that fits the needs of customers throughout semiconductor, medical, packaging, scientific research, and other industries. It allows engineers to further innovate in the field of advanced motion control design, developing what is widely recognized as the world's highest-level Programmable Multi-Axis Controller, "PMAC". PMAC achieves sophisticated nanoscale precision control for applications including high-speed synchronous control of 3D additive manufacturing, including laser modulation, synchronization with XY stages, and NC (Numerical Control) type trajectory processing.

"With Omron's continued investments and focus on resources, we're continuing to lead in innovative solutions in the field," says Wilson. "For decades, Delta Tau has been a world leader in high-performance motion and machine control, combining high precision – to the sub-nanometer level, high speeds – allowing thousands of programmed moves per second, and exceptional flexibility in a variety of cost-effective configurations. Today, we're excited to continue this work together, developing elite motion control systems that control some of the world's most complex and demanding applications."

