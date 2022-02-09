Funders Forum 2022 to be Held in Fort Lauderdale, March 9th through 11th

The Revenue Based Finance Coalition and Small Business Finance Association have announced Funders Forum 2022 will be held from March 9th through March 11th. This small business conference will bring together fellow funders and industry thought leaders, as well as policymakers who are shaping the future of the industry.

The Revenue Based Finance Coalition and Small Business Finance Association have announced Funders Forum 2022 will be held from March 9th through March 11th. This small business conference will bring together fellow funders and industry thought leaders, as well as policymakers who are shaping the future of the industry. This exciting event will take place in Fort Lauderdale, Florida at the Diplomat Beach Resort Hollywood, Curio Collection by Hilton.

Funders Forum is where politics, policy and business intersect. The yearly event offers engaging session led by the small business finance industry's top CEOs, strategists, and entrepreneurs on innovative financial technologies, advocacy, and best practices. Attendees will also hear from policymakers and regulators on Washington's impact on small business funders.

"Bringing together some of the leading small business funders and policy experts, we are excited to enjoy the warm Florida weather while providing attendees an opportunity to connect, engage, learn and discuss," said Scott Crockett. "While the sessions will be focused on improving the funding community, there will be downtime for networking and even a sunset cruise."

Joining Funders Forum as a speaker is Kevin O'Leary, Investor on ABC's Shark Tank, Chairman of O'Leary Financial Group and bestselling author. With over 36 years of business acumen, O'Leary has a unique perspective of working with small businesses as well as launching his own.

Other industry leading speakers include Justin Bakes, CEO of Forward Financing, Shawn Smith, Founder and CEO of Dedicated Financial GBC, and Steve Denis, Executive Director of the Small Business Finance Association.

"We have a rich agenda packed with industry leading speakers, transformative topics, as well as a space for everyone to engage and connect," said Steve Denis. "We are striving to have a positive impact on the business of all attendees as well as the future of this industry."

Funders Forum is excited to have Fintap as a Diamond sponsor. Forward Financing, Everest Business Funding, Fundworks, CFGMS, Expansion Market Group, NewCo Capital Group are supporting as Platinum sponsors.

For more information or to register for Funders Forum 2022, please visit https://www.thefundersforum.com/.

