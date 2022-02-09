Introducing Kintsugi Hair — The Haircare Brand that Believes in the Art & Science of Healthy Hair. Dry, Damaged, Thin-Looking Hair? Meet Your Match

Introducing Kintsugi Hair™, a new luxury haircare brand formulated with scientifically-backed ingredients that help create healthy hair and glamorous results. Like the ancient Japanese art of kintsugi, in which artisans would mend broken pottery with gold and thus create a stronger vessel, Kintsugi Hair believes in repairing what is broken rather than masking flaws. Each product is developed with a precise ratio of ingredients — each one hand-selected for its quality and efficacy. Kintsugi's scientifically-supported formulas set a new standard in premium hair care for use at home and in the salon. The Kintsugi Hair mission is to provide women and men with luxurious, science-backed solutions that help support and beautify hair from root to tip.

Dr. John Layke, a renowned plastic surgeon at Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Group, helped co-found and develop the Kintsugi Hair product line.

According to Dr. Layke, "We wanted to create products that contain natural ingredients and effective, scientifically-backed compounds. Ultimately, we developed formulas that provide essential nutrition to the scalp and the hair shaft, so anyone at home can achieve healthier-looking hair."

"What's great about Kintsugi Hair is that the products are all truly style-friendly. Kintsugi Hair's products are all very light, yet they help make all types of hair both smoother and easier to style," says Mirna Jose, acclaimed hairstylist.

Every product in the Kintsugi Hair line is driven by the core belief that haircare should not be a band-aid solution to hair damage — but rather, a supportive treatment that blends nutritional supplements with topical hair-fortifying solutions.

