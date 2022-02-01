Beverly Hills Physicians Launches Program Offering Physician Assistant Students Real-World Experience in Surgery

The Los Angeles area plastic and reconstructive surgery group will be offering clinical rotation opportunities for physician assistant studies students from a number of California universities.

Beverly Hills Physicians, a health and beauty medical group based in Greater Los Angeles, is offering clinical rotation opportunities to students in MPAS (Masters in Physician Assistant Studies) programs from area colleges and universities. Participating educational institutions will include the University of the Pacific Health Sciences and Southern California University of Health Sciences.

Beverly Hills Physicians Medical Director and Managing Partner Dr. Kevin Hayavi says that the new clinical rotation program will allow physician assistants in training to work alongside surgeons and other medical professionals to obtain in-depth, hands on, real-world experience in operating rooms.

"We believe that the next generation of physician assistants needs the best and most complete training possible," Dr. Hayavi said. "PA's are becoming an increasingly important part of the healthcare community. The need for highly trained medical personnel is growing very fast as the number of patients increases. As licensed practitioners who can provide many of the same services as MDs, they are filing a growing niche in all areas of healthcare."

"Beverly Hills Physicians was established over two decades ago and we've enjoyed some real success," adds Dr. Hayavi. "The PA internship program is a chance for us to give back to the community and to the healthcare field at large. This new program supplements BHP's existing one year Fellowship in Aesthetic Plastic Surgery program aimed at providing on-the-job training for the next generation of plastic surgeons," Dr. Hayavi said.

Beverly Hills Physicians offers the full range of plastic surgeries and cosmetic procedures, as well as the latest in weight loss medicine. Members of the public who would like to learn more about clinical rotations for student physician assistants or who are interested in any of the medical group's procedures can visit its website at https://beverlyhillsphysicians.com/ or call (310) 620-7911. Beverly Hills Physicians operates locations throughout the Greater LA area as well as Ventura County and Orange County.

