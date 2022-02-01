Sunset Magazine Partners with Wine Access to Launch the Sunset Wine Club

Sunset Wine Club to provide expertly curated wine and food experiences inspired by the West

Wine Access, the premier online destination for expertly curated wines, has partnered with Sunset Magazine, the premier resource for achieving the ultimate Western lifestyle, to launch the Sunset Wine Club. The Sunset Wine Club will provide members with wines that represent the poetry and history of California, Oregon and Washington, each hand-selected to perfectly pair with recipes from Sunset Magazine's latest issue, which hit newsstands February 1.

"The Sunset Wine Club is aligned with our mission to connect people and place through wine through a direct integration with the renowned content and recipes Sunset Magazine produces," explains Wine Access CXO AJ Resnick. "Every wine is hand-selected to shine alongside each issue's recipes, and features exclusive tasting notes and guided virtual tastings with our Chief Wine Officer Vanessa Conlin, MW and Sunset Magazine Editor-in-Chief Hugh Garvey."

"The Sunset Wine Club is the culmination of a longtime dream of ours," states Sunset Magazine Editor-in-Chief Hugh Garvey. "We seek out the best of the West to share with our readers and we are excited to partner with an expert retailer like Wine Access, who understands both our mission and our audience. These wines have been expertly curated to amplify our regionally authentic, original recipes, so with every bottle you open and sip you take, you are not only receiving a wine shipment, but partaking firsthand in the story of the wine in the West."

The Sunset Wine Club includes six bottles of wine which will be delivered four times a year. Each shipment is priced at $120 (shipping included) and corresponds with the Sunset Magazine "Perfect Pairing" sidebar in each issue. For more information, please visit http://www.wineaccess.com/sunset.

About Wine Access

Founded in 1996, Wine Access is the leading online direct-to-consumer wine platform offering the world's most coveted wines. As one of the earliest adopters of ecommerce and DTC offerings in the digital wine space, Wine Access curates high quality wines from every wine region around the globe, creating more accessible ways to enjoy wine that extend beyond the bottle. Wine Access' Master of Wine, Master Sommelier, and team of industry experts taste over 20,000 wines a year, offering only those that exceed the expectations defined by their prices. Through Wine Access' network of family-owned, legendary winemakers, and coveted marquees, customers have access to an inspiring curation of unique and often unattainable wines. To build a deeper understanding and connection to each bottle, every shipment includes original tasting notes, flavor profiles, pairing recommendations, and compelling original stories that capture the authentic personality, passion, and philosophy of the producer. Wine Access also offers a Wine Club membership that unlocks access to rare and highly coveted wine selections from every major wine-growing region around the globe four times a year. In 2021, Wine Access was named the official wine provider of the MICHELIN Guide. To find out more, visit https://www.wineaccess.com/.

