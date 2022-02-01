NSCore, Inc. Introduces its Automotive Grade-1 Qualified Non-Volatile Memory solution to help address the increasing need for Low Cost Semiconductor Chips

The Silicon Proven NSCore NVM IP can reduce the cost of semiconductor chips for the automotive market

NSCore, a leader in Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) technology, is announcing the completion of its Automotive Grade-1 qualification of their NVM IP. The increase in the electronic components count in automobiles is requiring more and more NVM IP, for control of systems like anti-lock brakes, infotainment, and driver assistance. These systems rely on NVM IP to store critical performance requirements and provide access to software updates when available and uploaded into the electrical system in the automobile.

This IP is available in a 180-nanometer (nm) mixed signal 1.8V/5V CMOS and a 180nm BCD process. The NSCore NVM IP does not require any additional masks or process steps. Using this IP will reduce the overall cost to manufacture chips by up to 30%. Adopting the NSCore NVM IP can also increase the actual chip output of the foundry. This approach will enable a 30% reduction in the photo lithography steps required to build each chip using the NSCore IP, compared to embedded Flash memory solutions. By deploying the NSCore NVM IP, a foundry has the potential of increasing the total number of wafers fabricated each day by up to 30%. This will enable to the foundry to significantly increase its production to address the needs of the semiconductor market.

The current semiconductor shortage is also one of the major causes of inflation in the supply chain for several different products, including automobiles. The 30% chip level savings gained by using the NSCore MTP solution can also help reduce the overall bill of materials (BOM) cost for the electronic systems deployed in automobiles. That kind of significant cost saving is a goal that many chip manufacturers are looking to achieve. This is exciting news for all the industries currently suffering from the inflationary pressures of the semiconductor chip shortage.

The NSCore Automotive Grade-1 NVM IP has been fully qualified to support 1K cycles of endurance. That range can be increased to support 10K cycles of endurance, based on the specific requirements or needs of the targeted application. A 32Kbyte silicon proven macro is available to be shipped to customers with a complete design kit for chip level integration. Different macros can be made available in a comprehensive range of configurations supporting both small and large densities applications.

NSCore's 30+ patents, and its ability to build NVM IP solutions without any additional layers in a standard digital process, enables it to provide this unique solution in multiple technology nodes, for low-cost applications.

About NSCore:

