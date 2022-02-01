Women's Excellence in Obstetrics and Gynecology Welcomes Dr. Michael Nicholson, MD

Dr. Nicholson sees patients in Lake Orion and Lapeer, Michigan for all women's health needs.
DETROIT (PRWEB) February 01, 2022
Women's Excellence is pleased to announce that Dr. Michael Nicholson, MD, is now a part of their skilled team of physicians specializing in women's healthcare. Dr. Nicholson has been an obstetrician and gynecologist for over 25 years since graduating from Wayne State University School of Medicine. Dr. Nicholson sees patients at the Lake Orion and Lapeer office of Women's Excellence for all obstetrical and gynecologic visits. Dr. Nicholson is currently accepting new patients.
For more information or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Nicholson, visit http://www.WomensExcellence.com. Appointments can also be made at (248) 693-0543.
Women's Excellence is the most comprehensive obstetric and gynecologic office in Michigan. Additionally, they specialize in menopause, weight control, bladder control, endometriosis, robotic surgery, oncology, and midwifery services. Women's Excellence is committed to staying at the forefront of innovation with cutting edge technologies utilizing robotic surgery and minimally invasive surgical options when possible. The knowledgeable, compassionate physicians and healthcare providers of Women's Excellence focus on patient-centered processes to deliver the highest quality of care. They are affiliated with most insurances. They offer seamless medical record access via a state-of-the-art patient portal and use the latest technology for record keeping and sharing, making the patient experience easier and more efficient. Women's Excellence is a proud partner of WDVD 96.3 Detroit and WJR 760AM radio, serving as the team of women's health experts for both stations. Women's Excellence is currently accepting new patients and is conveniently located throughout southeastern Michigan in Birmingham, Clarkston, Lake Orion, Lapeer, Royal Oak, and West Bloomfield. For more information, visit http://www.WomensExcellence.com.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/womens_excellence_in_obstetrics_and_gynecology_welcomes_dr_michael_nicholson_md/prweb18472227.htm
