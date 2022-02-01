JPAR® – South Florida Living Expands with Acquisition of Silver Star Realty in Boca Raton

JPAR® – South Florida Living is pleased to announce the expansion of its Florida operations with the recent acquisition of Silver Star Realty in Boca Raton.
FRISCO, Texas (PRWEB) February 01, 2022
JPAR® – South Florida Living is pleased to announce the expansion of its Florida operations with the recent acquisition of Silver Star Realty in Boca Raton. Owners, Chris, Lisa, and Michael Schlitz and Jeremy Constantino acquired Silver Star Realty of Boca Raton.
"We're thrilled to welcome Peter Marcucilli and Silver Star Realty to our growing organization," said Chris Schlitz, CEO, JPAR – South Florida Living. Peter and his team of professionals complement our vision for expansion in Florida," added Schlitz.
JPAR® – Real Estate is one of the fastest growing 100% commission brokerages in the United States and was recently recognized as an Inc. 5000 honoree for the 5th consecutive year.
"The agent compensation plans are very attractive and when combined with the enhanced marketing, training and technology, the growth opportunities for our sales professionals are unmatched," said Peter Marcucilli, Associate Broker, JPAR – South Florida Living.
JPAR® – Real Estate brokerage and franchise operations continue to expand throughout the United States, now serving home buyers and sellers from 65 offices throughout 25 states with more than 3,600 real estate professionals. It is both a Top 50 Real Estate Broker and Top 10 U.S. Hottest Business Franchise.
According to Lisa Schlitz, COO, JPAR – South Florida Living, "JPAR South Florida Living is expanding its footprint not only in Southeast Florida, but throughout the state by acquiring high-performing, high quality brokerages like Silver Star Realty."
About JPAR® – Real Estate: JPAR® – Real Estate (https://www.jpar.com/) and JPAR® Franchising (https://franchise.jpar.com/) is a full-service real estate brokerage and franchise platform offering a highly competitive transaction fee-based model and agent-centric culture. The JPAR® platform provides agents 7 day-per-week broker support, physical office locations, a comprehensive open architecture tech stack, marketing, lead generation, training, coaching, mentoring and agent health care. The company serves more than 3,600 agents operating in 65 offices across 25 states.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/jpar_south_florida_living_expands_with_acquisition_of_silver_star_realty_in_boca_raton/prweb18437730.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.