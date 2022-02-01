Wi-Tronix Welcomes Distinguished Rail Industry Veteran Ed Harris to Board of Directors

Wi-Tronix, LLC - an advanced IoT platform provider for freight and passenger railroads as well as light rail vehicles - is excited to welcome Ed Harris to its Board of Directors.

Wi-Tronix, LLC is excited to announce Ed Harris, has joined the Wi-Tronix Board of Directors as a Member of the Board. Harris, a retired rail industry veteran and the current Director at Duos Technology, will bring a vast wealth of knowledge to Wi-Tronix.

Harris has held an extensive, respectable incumbency in the rail industry, having served as the Executive Vice President of Operations at four Class I railroads, including CSX Corporation, Canadian Pacific Railway, Canadian National Railway, and Illinois Central Railroad. During his professional tenure, Harris focused on projects ranging from oversight of safety to performance metrics to operational planning. His experience also included the execution of the scheduled railroading model at CN.

"I have long admired the innovative work and actions Wi-Tronix takes towards safety, service, and even employee recognition," said Ed Harris. "These are just a few of the reasons that I am excited to accept the offer from Wi-Tronix to hold a seat at the Board of Directors table. I look forward to continuing to be an advocate for technology that I truly believe has the ability to change the way railroads operate."

"Ed's extensive operational expertise across multiple Class Is enhances Wi-Tronix's ability to deliver solutions that maximize efficiency and safety outcomes," said Larry Jordan, President and CEO of Wi-Tronix. "Ultimately, this boosts our ability to extend our reach to additional railroads both in North America and the rest of the world. All this aligns with Wi-Tronix's mission to improve the efficiency, safety, sustainability, and reliability of the world's transportation systems."

About Wi-Tronix

Wi-Tronix®, LLC delivers advanced IoT platforms for the rail industry that provide actionable information and insights on how networks are performing in real-time. By enabling continuous improvement with a powerful combination of connectivity, analytics, alerts and more, we are enabling freight, passenger railroads and transit systems with the tools that help enhance safety, operational efficiency, and service reliability. The Wi-Tronix team is passionately committed to its global vision of saving lives and ensuring the most efficient and reliable movement of goods and people throughout the world. Find out more about Wi-Tronix at http://www.wi-tronix.com or contact us at sales@wi-tronix.com.

