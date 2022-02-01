Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc. Named a 2022 Top Workplace USA

Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc. is excited to announce being named a 2022 Top Workplace USA.

The Top Workplace list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution and connection.

"Being named a Top Workplace in the nation is an incredible accomplishment," said PRMI President of Retail, Chris Jones. "I'm extremely proud of all of our team members, both branch partners and corporate employees, for the culture they've created at PRMI and the extraordinary service they deliver our customers. We value their dedication and amazing work ethic that make our company what it is today."

"Companies need to authentically represent their brand to job-seekers," said Energage CEO, Eric Rubino . "The employee experience needs to be on the mission-critical list. Leaders who embrace a people-first culture will benefit greatly. By giving employees a voice and showcasing your authentic culture through employer branding, organizations can attract those job seekers who complement their culture. Culture drives performance."

For more information on joining PRMI as an award-winning company, please visit primeres.com/career.

