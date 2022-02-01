PACT Outdoors Wins 2022 Outdoor Retailer Innovation Award

The PACT Kit wins its second major Outdoor Industry award since launching last year.

PACT Outdoors was announced as one of the winners of the fourth annual Outdoor Retailer Innovation Awards during a live ceremony at the Outdoor Retailer Snow Show on Thursday night in Denver, Colorado.

PACT Outdoors received the award for their PACT Kit, the world's first all-in-one bathroom kit designed to make outdoor bio-breaks easier for users and more environmentally-conscious. This year's winners were chosen by a judging panel from 35 finalist products, materials and services representing original design, function, impact and inspiring attributes.

"Congratulations to all of this year's finalists and winners of the Outdoor Retailer Innovation Awards, " said Marisa Nicholson, Outdoor Retailer Senior Vice President and Show Director. "It was amazing to be back together in-person to celebrate the incredible work happening across the industry to help more people discover the joys of nature. These innovators found solutions and are inspiring others to both get outside and to keep thinking of creative ways we can all make an impact."

This is the second major innovation award PACT Outdoors has received since launching the PACT Kit in September of 2021. Popular Science awarded the company with the prestigious Best of What's Next Award in November of 2021.

The PACT System is as easy as Dig. Clean. Restore. A redesigned, ergonomic trowel makes digging a 6-8" hole easier. PACT Wipes are dehydrated and compressed, and unfold into a 9" towel when you add a squirt of water. The added moisture leaves users feeling cleaner at a fraction of the size of toilet paper. PACT Tabs use a species of mycelium to decompose human waste in the ground up to 10x faster; kill harmful bacteria (including E. coli) that can endanger wildlife, pets and our waterways; and actually improve the bioavailability of soil.

The PACT Kit is ready for adventure in a compact, durable case complete with an internal storage pocket for additional toiletry supplies, period products and a washable trash bag for packing trash out. Its packable size is a seamless addition to toiletry essentials for backpacking, hiking, dispersed camping, hunting, fly fishing or any extended outdoor visit where nature inevitably calls.

Available for purchase online at http://www.pactoutdoors.com. The company is accepting retailer and outfitter partners at hello@pactoutdoors.com.

About PACT:

PACT Outdoors is the creator of award winning all-in-one bathroom kits for outdoor adventures. Designed in the mountains and tested in all environments, their kits reinvent the backcountry bathroom experience with a unique species of mycelium that breaks down human waste faster while reducing pathogens. PACT Outdoors is headquartered in Crested Butte, Colorado. For more information, visit: pactoutdoors.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/pact_outdoors_wins_2022_outdoor_retailer_innovation_award/prweb18468826.htm