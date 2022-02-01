Greenberg Traurig Expands Boston Office with Former MassDevelopment President and CEO Lauren Liss

As part of Greenberg Traurig, LLP's ongoing strategy to grow key practices to meet client demand, the former MassDevelopment President and CEO, Lauren Liss joins as senior counsel in the Environmental and Real Estate practices in Boston.

As part of Greenberg Traurig, LLP's ongoing strategy to grow key practices to meet client demand, the former MassDevelopment President and CEO, Lauren Liss joins as senior counsel in the Environmental and Real Estate practices in Boston. She will utilize her experience in the public and private sectors to work with clients in municipal government and regulatory affairs, real estate development, and energy.

In her former role as President and CEO at MassDevelopment, Liss led the state's quasi-public finance and development agency, working with businesses, non-profits, banks, and local government agencies to stimulate economic growth across the Commonwealth.

"We are thrilled that Lauren has joined Greenberg Traurig as we continue to grow our environmental and real estate practices in the Boston office. Our clients will benefit from her understanding of environmental law and policy after years of high level experience working in Massachusetts government and the private sector," said David J. Dykeman and Terence P. McCourt, co-managing shareholders of the firm's Boston office.

Liss has extensive government experience, having also served as commissioner of the Department of Environmental Protection for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and as general counsel and deputy secretary for Environmental Policy at the Executive Office of Transportation and Construction for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Throughout her legal career, Liss has represented large corporations, higher-education institutions, and developer clients. She will focus her practice on environmental law and policy as well as real estate development.

"Lauren brings deep institutional knowledge and experience from her previous work in Massachusetts, especially regarding the implementation of major regulatory programs," said Kerri L. Barsh, co-chair of the firm's Environmental Practice. "Her practice fits well with our broad geographic platform and complements our firm's strength not only in the environmental arena, but also in real estate, government affairs, and infrastructure."

"It's a huge opportunity to work with so many talented people and tap into a global platform as vast as Greenberg Traurig's," Liss said. "I look forward to utilizing my unique set of experiences to continue to expand the Boston area presence for the firm's already thriving and established Environmental Practice, while also working in sync with the real estate and transportation practices."

Liss earned her B.A. from Bryn Mawr College and her J.D. from Boston University School of Law.

