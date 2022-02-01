Ioniplex® Conducts Third-Party Assessment of Immune Boosting Potential of Fulvic Acid

Mineral complex assessed potential of protecting and enhancing cellular health
Ioniplex® is a proprietary fulvic ionic mineral, containing upwards of 65 essential and trace minerals, which are sourced from unique mineraloid veins located throughout North America. What results is a naturally occurring fulvic acid nanomolecule that contains an ionic material full of electrolytes, macro and micro-nutrients for optimal health. In a recent report, Ioniplex was assessed for its immune boosting potential.
The fulvic ionic mineral complex was tested for three types of immune boosting activities: healthy immune response, antioxidant effect, and anti-glycation effect.
Advanced Glycation Endproducts (AGEs) are dysfunctional conglomerates of long-lived macromolecules crosslinked by reducing sugar residues. AGEs are key mediators of aging. Ioniplex has been found to be a good non-enzymatic glycation inhibitor.
"This assessment demonstrates the effectiveness of our highly bioavailable ingredient, Ioniplex. It is a powerful natural antioxidant that boosts the immune response and synergistically improves the efficacy of other supplements. When combined with other immune boosting products, such as Vitamin C or Zinc, Ioniplex enables the bioavailablity of these vitamins and minerals to penetrate cellular membranes to deliver its full impact within our cells," states Luke Blotsky, CEO of Mineral BioSciences.
About Mineral BioSciences
Mineral BioSciences is a division of the Global Organics Group and is focused on human and animal health and wellness. As one of the largest food-grade fulvic acid manufacturers in the United States, our operation produces our signature ingredient, Ioniplex. Our patented extraction process results in a chemical-free organic product. For more information, visit mineralbiosciences.com.
