National Business Research Institute Recognizes Peterbilt Pacific

Peterbilt Pacific earns a place in NBRI's Circle of Excellence

The National Business Research Institute (NBRI) is pleased to welcome Peterbilt Pacific. to the NBRI Circle of Excellence!

The NBRI Circle of Excellence Award recognizes organizations that demonstrate high levels of Customer Experience through rigorous, scientific, psychological research of their Customers. Organizations must score at or above Stretch Performance at the 75th percentile of their industry, which is no small feat.

Peterbilt Pacific is compared to or benchmarked against its industry which is a subset of NBRI's Big Data of 10.5 billion survey answers. Peterbilt Pacific is performing at the 78th percentile. NBRI commends the leadership of Peterbilt Pacific for their commitment to scientific, psychological research of its Customers and continuous improvement of its Customer experience.

Peterbilt Pacific embraces the Best Practice of continually assessing EX, and targeting the variables that drive EX, including job satisfaction, management style, culture, and fairness. NBRI's root cause analysis, including linear regressions and random forest models of Peterbilt Pacific's raw data, provide Peterbilt Pacific with the keen insight and actions necessary for the continuous improvement of Customer thinking, behavior, and experience.

"Great business leaders manage the people, processes, and products of their organizations. They understand that the rich information NBRI obtains from their Customers and customers enables them to manage how people experience their organization in a highly accurate, effective, and targeted manner. Those experiences drive the financial performance of every organization, whether for the better or for the worse. Understanding thinking and managing experiences for maximum performance is what we do at NBRI," says Dr. Jan G. West, Ph.D., CEO & Psychologist at NBRI. "Peterbilt Pacific's high achievement of earning this prestigious award is a direct result of Peterbilt Pacific's dedication to measuring and improving their Customer experience."

About Peterbilt Pacific

Peterbilt Pacific is one of Canada's leading Peterbilt truck dealerships that offers new and used trucks, parts, full service, leasing and rentals to both public and private entities. Peterbilt Pacific's mission is to be known as the best customer experience provider by valuing the customer during every step throughout every process. With over 50 years of experience within British Columbia, Peterbilt Pacific provides exceptional day-to-day service and an ongoing commitment to increase uptime through their ten locations within British Columbia.

About NBRI

NBRI conducts psychological Employee, Customer, and Market Research for businesses, and uses this data to help organizations leverage these human factors to make improvements to operations and strategy. With its extensive experience across all industries, NBRI's research teams bring their clients a combination of deep industry knowledge and expert advice. NBRI's mission is to help their clients set new standards of excellence in their industries. NBRI product offerings, such as benchmarking and deep, inferential analyses like random forest with artificial intelligence and machine learning, ensure NBRI clients focus on the most impactful issues in the most effective ways.

