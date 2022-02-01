L2L Triples Growth Rate in 2021 and Achieves World-Class Customer Retention

Global demand for smart manufacturing solutions accelerated by supply chain problems and increased competitive pressures

L2L, the global leader in pragmatic smart manufacturing solutions, today announced another year of significant growth. Fiscal year 2021, which ended December 31, saw acceleration to three times the growth rate seen in 2020. This growth was powered by the addition of new customer sites, joining the hundreds of other manufacturing plants already utilizing L2L, and continued industry recognition and technology expansions that support manufacturing digital transformation initiatives.

The close of a record year included new and expanded customer relationships with global manufacturing leaders including Dart Container, JELD-WEN, Quality Steel, BISSELL, Northrop Grumman, Mueller Industries, Bose, Daily's Premium Meats, Johnson Controls and ADAC Automotive.

With a net revenue renewal rate of over 118% over the past 12 months, L2L saw a marked increase in customer expansion as a result of strong smart manufacturing program ROI and high workforce adoption of L2L tools. This growth saw rapid expansion in manufacturing industries like food & beverage, industrials, building materials, automotive parts, and plastics & packaging as enterprises are using L2L to scale continuous improvement across their portfolios of manufacturing plants.

The growth in total active users worldwide increased by more than 43%, and now totals over 170,000. The growth in L2L dispatches, the method in which manufacturers use the L2L Smart Manufacturing Platform to manage plant floor tasks and avoid disruptions, increased by almost 60%.

2021 also saw an increase in overall company headcount of 50%, the addition of key executives including John Davagian as CEO, John Fishell as VP of Product, Malcolm Faulds as VP of Marketing, and Mark Hungerford as VP of Sales, transitioning from his former role of VP of Customer Support. In addition, L2L added new strategic partners across the globe to support expansion in Asia and other key markets.

"Amid ongoing supply chain challenges and pressures to reduce costs, manufacturers are looking for ways to create efficiencies across all aspects of their plants," said John Davagian, L2L CEO. "Beyond just their machines, they are also looking to optimize their processes, their workforces and their materials. They recognize L2L can jump-start and sustain digital transformation initiatives designed to achieve these objectives."

"To see the success of our customers and the expanding interest in our Smart Manufacturing Platform has been extremely gratifying," said Bob Argyle, CCO of L2L. "The ability to quickly deploy our platform in just weeks, and then scale across the customer's enterprise has enabled operational agility and resilience for our customer base, and improved key metrics such as reduced downtime, improved quality, and increased throughput."

About L2L

