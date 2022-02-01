Shady Grove Fertility (SGF) expands egg donation program to Colorado and the greater Pittsburgh area

Expanding SGF's donor egg treatment program creates greater access for interested egg donors and a larger selection for egg donor recipients.

Shady Grove Fertility (SGF), home to one of the largest egg donor programs in the country, now offers full-service egg donation at its SGF Colorado offices in Colorado Springs and Denver, as well as its Wexford office located in the greater Pittsburgh area. The SGF Colorado and Wexford offices opened in Summer 2021, and provide more convenient, full-service fertility care for intended parents and individuals who help fulfill dreams of parenthood through the generous act of donation.

Egg donors have made parenthood possible for thousands of individuals and couples at SGF. In fact, more than 10,000 SGF patients have become parents thanks to the generosity of egg donors, who are compensated generously by SGF for their time, effort, and commitment, not for their actual oocytes/eggs. SGF compensates its donors at various points throughout the prescreening and donation process.

Under SGF's stringent screening requirements, any prospective egg donor between the ages of 21–34 who is healthy and has knowledge of their family history may be considered for egg donation. SGF is one of only a few centers in the nation that selects and prescreens its own egg donors prior to making them available on their donor registry.

SGF recruits and medically, psychologically, and genetically prescreens all prospective, ready-to-cycle egg donors prior to listing them on the SGF donor registry. Much more commonly, fertility centers rely on an agency to select donors, which adds significantly to the cost passed on to the donor egg recipient, also known as the intended parent.

"As a two-time donor, the reward and sense of accomplishment I have felt having made this decision is indescribable," shares an SGF egg donor. "I was met with such a sense of fulfillment knowing perhaps one day my eggs could help a hopeful family. I can't think of a more beautiful thing in this world."

A short online application with a prompt reply identifies if a candidate is pre-qualified to become an egg donor at SGF. Once pre-qualified, all egg donor candidates must complete a comprehensive personal and family medical history questionnaire.

To learn more about becoming an egg donor at SGF — including eligibility requirements, the donation process, compensation, and egg donation FAQS — visit Become an Egg Donor, or complete your initial egg donor application.

SGF is a leading fertility and IVF center of excellence with more than 100,000 babies born and 5,000+ 5-star patient reviews. With 47 locations, including new locations in Colorado and Norfolk, VA, as well as throughout CO, FL, GA, MD, NY, PA, TX, VA, D.C., and Santiago, Chile, SGF offers patients virtual physician consults, delivers individualized care, accepts most insurance plans, and makes treatment affordable through innovative financial options, including 100% refund guarantees.

