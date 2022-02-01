SONU Sleep Launches The World's First Mattress Everyones Arms Can Immerse Into

Their Patented Comfort Channel is taking the sleep industry by storm by molding uniquely to each sleeper.

SONU Sleep was founded by business partners and friends, Stason Strong and Brad Hall, to solve the problem of arm, shoulder, and neck discomfort for side sleepers. This raises the question; "The human body is not flat, so why do we all sleep on flat mattresses?"

Many factors go into the quality and effectiveness of a night's rest - comfort, temperature, noise, and stress levels all play large roles in a sleeper's abilities the following day. As noise and stress levels are only solved on a case-by-case basis, the founders set their sights on extreme physical comfort by researching the reasons most sleepers never attain motionless slumber with an optimal sleeping position that lasts through the night. The problem has quite literally been right under us the entire time - the traditional flat mattress.

After much research, countless development iterations, and thorough testing, Stason and Brad have pinpointed the problems with the traditional flat mattress design... and solved them. The SONU Sleep System was born. Never before have sleepers been able to fully immerse into the mattress. The patented Comfort Channel and layered Support Pillow system allow for the full range of motion of shoulders and arms within the bed, not just on top. Molding to the sleeper's unique shape and desired position, the system greatly reduces pressures that have long been thought to be unavoidable. Couples enjoy sleeping and embracing without undesirable pressure on arms caused by traditional mattresses.

Side-sleepers can now benefit from not needing to roll over to relieve pressure on arms and shoulders constantly, resulting in sound sleep throughout the night. Joint and muscle pain, chronic discomfort, and injuries in the neck, arms, shoulders, and chest can be greatly reduced by SONU's unique immersive support system. The sides of the Comfort Channel also act as hand supports when holding a device or book, reducing hand and wrist tension when reading and watching. Sleepers who snore on their backs can finally roll to the side to help alleviate snoring without the discomfort traditionally experienced. The founders identified each of these goals and created the SONU Sleep System to address them all.

The founders and the entire team at SONU Sleep now invite consumers to experience an entirely new world of relieving rest and satisfying comfort. It is finally time to sleep like never before.

SONU launches on February 15th, 2022 and ships nationwide, bringing a new standard of comfort from coast to coast.

About SONU

The name "SONU" was derived from the word "sono" which means "slumber" in Portuguese. While Stason was in Brazil in 2014, he first came up with the idea of a bed that allows sleepers' limbs to immerse into the mattress to alleviate discomfort and elevate the quality of rest. Years later, after teaming up and perfecting the design, Stason and Brad named the company "SONU", commemorating the location of the idea's first inception, with the root word in Portuguese, while swapping in the letter "U" to create their own unique ending to symbolize the shape of the SONU Sleep System's patented Comfort Channel.

