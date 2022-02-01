Buenos Aires' Luxury Hotel Madero to Transform Guest Experience with the INTELITY Platform

The chic Argentinian hotel has selected INTELITY to elevate service and engage guests with mobile, in-room, and staff technology

INTELITY®, provider of hospitality's broadest guest experience and staff management platform, announced today a new deal with Hotel Madero in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The modern hotel will implement the entire INTELITY platform, including a branded mobile app, mobile check-in, mobile key, smart-room tablets, and GEMS®, INTELITY's staff-facing suite of tools.

Located in Puerto Madero, the new and exclusive neighborhood in Buenos Aires, the 197-room Hotel Madero reflects the chic and luxurious area that surrounds it. The property features spacious guest rooms with private balconies overlooking the city and unique artwork by local artists. Guests can enjoy the hotel's many amenities including a full spa, sauna, a heated pool and a fitness center. The hotel also offers fine dining at their award-winning restaurant, Red Resto & Lounge, and a trendy bar with an outdoor patio. Spacious event rooms are also available throughout the hotel for business or social gatherings.

"At Hotel Madero, we are committed to create unforgettable experiences for our guests, from the moment they walk through the doors and long after their departure," said Natalia Shargorodsky, CEO at Hotel Madero. "By implementing the INTELITY platform, we'll be able to automate operations for staff, and elevate the guest experience in a new way."

The INTELITY platform's mobile app and smart-room tablets are set to dramatically alter the guest experience at Hotel Madero, delivering an unparalleled level of convenience for visitors. Using the app or tablets, guests will be able to access hotel information, order in-room dining, make amenities and restaurant reservations, and contact staff with special requests. Smart-room tablets replace printed compendiums and menus, and serve as a digital concierge enabling guests to access hotel information, restaurant menus, and nearby attractions.

Additionally, the INTELITY platform's backend system, GEMS, will automate guest requests and orders, streamline service and deliver business insights to the management team, allowing them to make adjustments and more finely tune operations accordingly.

"INTELITY is thrilled to partner with Hotel Madero, the exquisite property dedicated to offering guests unique experiences through its design and their many amenities," said Robert Stevenson, INTELITY CEO. "With the INTELITY platform, every part of the guest journey will be connected through the hotel's branded app, providing Hotel Madero's guests with a more seamless, convenient and memorable experience."

For more information on the INTELITY platform or to request a demo, please visit http://www.intelity.com/demo. To learn more about Hotel Madero, please visit http://www.hotelmadero.com/en.

About INTELITY

INTELITY is the global leader in contactless guest experience technology, uniting mobile, in-room, and operational tools into one fully-integrated hospitality platform. Built for the hotel, casino, and luxury residential markets, INTELITY has been named the "Official Mobile and In-Room Technology Provider" by the distinguished Forbes Travel Guide for five consecutive years and is in use at boutique properties, casino-resorts, and global hotel brands, including Marriott, Fairmont, Hard Rock, and more. For more information, visit http://www.intelity.com.

About Hotel Madero

Hotel Madero is an outstanding contemporary Buenos Aires hotel, located in the ultra-stylish Puerto Madero area, close to the historic center and financial quarter with great transport links to the airport. As innovative as the district that surrounds it, Hotel Madero Buenos Aires, blends vibrant design with warm hospitality. Fine dining entices at the award-winning Red Resto & Lodge, while the White Bar is known for its music and sushi. Guests have full access to the health club, with fitness center, pool, spa, and a fantastic panoramic view. Hotel Madero is a part of WorldHotels' Elite collection. Comfort combines with chic ambience in Hotel Madero's 197 luxurious rooms and suites, which all come equipped with climate control, safe, LCD television, high-speed wireless internet, 24-hour room service and an exclusive personal bar. To book your stay at this stunning Buenos Aires hotel, please see our rates and availability for the Hotel Madero Buenos Aires. Our priority is the well-being and tranquility of our guests. https://www.hotelmadero.com/en/.

