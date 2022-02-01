Luxus Developments In Partnership With Azure Resorts & Hotels Announce Pinnacle Residences At Macdonald Highlands, Opening 2024

Luxury high-rise residences with panoramic Strip views offering owners turnkey resort-style living with exclusive amenities, such as a signature restaurant, spa, private elevators, and more

Luxus Developments and Azure Resorts & Hotels today announce Pinnacle Residences, a private 11-acre exclusive enclave within the prestigious community of MacDonald Highlands, scheduled to open in late 2024. Offering a cosmopolitan lifestyle with timeless desert contemporary design and resort amenities, Pinnacle Residences is a collection of 171 condominium residences with panoramic strip views and 10 single family villas with prices starting from $1.5M. A modern oasis just minutes away from the city's world-class entertainment, fine dining and premier shopping, Pinnacle Residences will deliver a new level of fully-serviced luxury living—as Las Vegas' first condo tower in a master-planned community and first residential tower in Henderson—offering owners the modern pleasures of a highly-amenitized lifestyle.

Designed by renowned architectural firm WATG, modern and highly-stylized residences range from 2,400-6,600 interior square feet, with every residence capturing panoramic views of the glittering lights and energy of the Las Vegas Strip. Residences are thoughtfully embedded with exacting details such as semi-private elevators, private garages and the ability to make a turnkey purchase, allowing residents to arrive to a fully-furnished and appointed residence. Wimberly Interiors has selected superior designer finishes and fixtures with a rich palette of options, including epicurean kitchens and spa-inspired bathrooms. Expansive exteriors with a minimum of 600 square feet and up to 6,000 square feet include terraces equipped with outdoor kitchen, living, and dining areas, creating an elevated and incomparable indoor/outdoor experience.

"Pinnacle Residences places an emphasis on redefining luxury with a timeless expression of resort residential living with seamless services, appealing to buyers looking for a social, active, and healthy community," said Jim Reilly, President of Azure Resorts & Hotels. "With every service and amenity at one's fingertips, Pinnacle Residences offers a resort-style, luxury condominium community which offers public spaces for gathering plus the utmost privacy, when desired."

Mirroring the mindset of a luxury wellness resort, Pinnacle Residences offers a wealth of amenities to support personal and mental wellbeing. Residents can enjoy a full-service gym and spa complete with personal trainers; men's and women's lounges; saunas and steam rooms; private massage rooms; indoor jacuzzi; and lap pool. To enhance the experience, residents can look to the outdoors with walking and biking trails, two pickleball courts and leverage the various amenities in the MacDonald Highlands community, including Dragon Ridge Country Club, the private member's golf, swim and tennis club.

A gourmet, signature restaurant and wine bar with sprawling views of the Las Vegas skyline will anchor the community, along with a range of fully-serviced offerings, such as: private chef services and dining room; curated resident programming; owner wine cellars; multi-level resort style pool with unobstructed skyline views and seasonal attendants; poolside food & beverage service offered seasonally; dedicated grilling areas and private cabanas; on-site event lawn with available catering services; private garages; pet spa; auto spa; community boardroom, library and screening room, and more.

"I am honored to be partnering with Luxus Developments and Azure Resorts & Hotels in the development of this one-of-a-kind project," said Richard C. MacDonald, developer of MacDonald Highlands. "I am confident that the combination of the team's expertise coupled with a truly unique site and offering will result in an unparalleled lifestyle offering for Las Vegas that will set a new precedent for luxury living."

Pinnacle Residences is now accepting reservations. For more information about Pinnacle Residences please visit http://www.pinnacleresidences.com or contact the Pinnacle Residences Sales Gallery at (702) 467-7100 | kristen@pinnacleresidences.com.

# # #

About Luxus Developments

Luxus Developments, a subsidiary of The Luxus Group, is a boutique real estate investment and development firm focused on ground-up and repositioning opportunities in the hospitality and resort-residential asset classes. Luxus focuses on select domestic and international markets including the Caribbean, Mexico, and the United States. Luxus Developments also operates in Italy, via Luxus Restorations, which restores historical properties into modern resorts and homes. Luxus has cultivated a track record of success by identifying unique opportunities, partnering with local and international talent, and applying institutional quality execution while maintaining a nimble and creative approach.

About Azure Resorts & Hotels

Azure Resorts & Hotels is a collective of development, sales and marketing professionals dedicated to maximizing resort and resort residential opportunities. With a history of success in Mexico, Latin America and the Caribbean, Azure works with institutional investors, lenders, and equity stakeholders to formulate and execute strategies that maximize the return on investment across all stages of the development process. Whether for unimproved land or a diverse portfolio, envisioning to execution, our hands-on approach is designed to maximize value and minimize uncertainty and risk for our clients. The Azure Resorts & Hotels team is comprised of seasoned real estate executives, with successful international experience tested through numerous real estate cycles. We utilize our deep industry knowledge, broad range of experience and wealth of multicultural contacts to develop proactive solutions to seize market inefficiencies.

About MacDonald Highlands

Pinnacle Residences is located within the esteemed MacDonald Highlands community just outside the buzzing Las Vegas strip. Situated at the foothills of the McCullough Mountains, MacDonald Highlands is a collection of luxury homes and residences with panoramic views of the Las Vegas skyline coupled with upscale amenities and attractions. Pinnacle Residences is less than a thirty-minute drive to the Las Vegas city center, and just 10 miles from the city's Harry Reid International Airport (formerly McCarran), making the residences an ideal year-round hub or weekend destination.

Media Contact:

Ali Ostridge

C&R PR

ali@candrpr.com

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/luxus_developments_in_partnership_with_azure_resorts_hotels_announce_pinnacle_residences_at_macdonald_highlands_opening_2024/prweb18464133.htm