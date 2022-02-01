KnowBe4 to Offer $10,000 Black Americans in Cybersecurity Scholarship

KnowBe4 partners with the Center for Cyber Safety and Education to support Black Americans in recognition of Black History Month to help further education
TAMPA BAY, Fla. (PRWEB) February 01, 2022
KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced it has partnered with the Center for Cyber Safety and Education to launch the KnowBe4 Scholarship for Black Americans.
The recipient of this award will receive a $10,000 scholarship on behalf of KnowBe4 as well as an (ISC)² certification education package. This is a one-time award and students may reapply each year in the future to be considered for another scholarship. Applicants will be scored in three categories: passion, merit and financial need.
"African Americans continue to be underrepresented in technical fields such as cybersecurity, which is why we have partnered with the Center for Cyber Safety and Education for the 2022 Black Americans in Cybersecurity Scholarship," said Erika Lance, chief human resources officer, KnowBe4. "At KnowBe4, we always want to promote educational opportunities for our black employees all year round and especially during Black History Month, which recognizes the valuable history of so many people who have left a legacy and made an impact. Creating a more diverse workforce is critical to the future of the cybersecurity industry and this scholarship is just one of the ways that KnowBe4 supports those efforts."
"(ISC)² and its Center for Cyber Safety and Education are deeply committed to increasing diversity, equity and inclusion efforts within the cybersecurity industry," said Tara Wisniewski, executive vice president of advocacy, global markets and member engagement, (ISC)². "Access to cybersecurity education is one of the surest ways to support those efforts, and scholarship programs like these can put students on a pathway to long term career success in a rewarding and critically-important field. While Black History Month is a great time to highlight the need for more Black Americans in cybersecurity, that need exists all year round and there's much work to be done."
The application period closes on April 18, 2022. For more information on and to apply for the KnowBe4 Scholarship for Black Americans administered by the Center for Cyber Safety and Education, visit https://iamcybersafe.org/s/knowbe4-black-americans-scholarship.
About KnowBe4
KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 44,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as the last line of defense.
About (ISC)²
(ISC)² is an international nonprofit membership association focused on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. Best known for the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP®) certification, (ISC)² offers a portfolio of credentials that are part of a holistic, pragmatic approach to security. Our membership, more than 160,000 strong, is made up of certified cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals who are making a difference and helping to advance the industry. Our vision is supported by our commitment to educate and reach the general public through our charitable foundation – The Center for Cyber Safety and Education™. For more information on (ISC)², visit http://www.isc2.org, follow us on Twitter or connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/knowbe4_to_offer_10_000_black_americans_in_cybersecurity_scholarship/prweb18471458.htm
