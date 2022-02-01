Chef Mat Schuster Brings Spain To Winter Fancy Food (Las Vegas) 2022

Spain's rich culture and cuisine will be highlighted through educational seminars and live cooking shows from February 6 - 8, 2022.

Chef Mat Schuster of Canela Bistro & Wine Bar (SF) will highlight Spain's delicacies at the #SpainFoodNation Gastro Area at this year's Winter Fancy Food trade show, which will be hosted at the Las Vegas Convention Center for the first time ever. Chef Schuster has partnered with the Foods and Wines From Spain and #alimentosdespaña teams to educate trade and media on Spain's gastronomy through educational seminars and live cooking demonstrations.

Winter Fancy Food is an event organized by the non-profit Speciality Food Association that will consist of three remarkable days for trade and media industry members to come together in person for the first time in two years and explore all five senses. Among the exhibitors, there will be 19 Spanish companies showing and promoting their high-quality products–including cheese, Iberico ham, extra virgin olive oil, bread and desserts–providing trade and media attendees with the opportunity to dive deeper into Spain's unique offerings.

"I am excited to work with Spain and be part of the 2022 Winter Fancy Food Show," says Schuster. "I can't wait to share some special products and recipes from Spain's wide variety of flavors. I "bet" we will all have an amazing time. Viva Las Vegas!"

Live cooking shows will be organized each day in the Spanish Pavillion at the #SpainFoodNation Gastro Area, and Chef Schuster will educate visitors on the high-quality ingredients Spain offers and why they are important when creating traditional dishes. Trade and media attendees can expect an exciting cooking show, as Chef Schuster makes unique dishes such as Golden Beet Gazpacho, a Spanish-inspired grilled cheese and Tartlettes of Chocolate Ganache and Membrillo Cream.

In addition to the live cooking demonstrations, attendees will have access to 19 Spanish brands and different products including premium meats such as Jamon Ibérico and Chroizo from COVAP and Palacios, cheese from Queserías Entrepinares, bread from Pain Traiteur and canned fish from the Yurrita Group. The regions high-quaility olive oils will be represented by several brands: Aceites Toledo, Mueloliva y Minerva and Oro Bailén, Acesur, Aceite Supremo, Molino del Genil, IFFCO, Aceitera Peninsular Española. Spain's natural spices, herbs and flavors will be highlighted through Especias Chiquilín's products, as well as sweet and savory snacks from Confiletas, Dulce de Leche Márdel, Mieles Anta and Patatas Torres.

There will be two unique menus created by Chef Schuster:

"Exploring Spain One Bite at a Time" (for trade professional only)

Sunday (2/6) and Monday (2/7)



Session 1: 11:00am - 12:00pm

Session 2: 3:00pm - 4:00pm

Tuesday (2/7)



Session 1: 11:30pm - 12:30pm

"Savoring the Four Corners of Spain" (for media and influencers only)

Sunday (2/6) and Monday (2/7)



Session 1: 1:00pm - 2:00pm

Tuesday (2/7)



Session 1: 1:30pm - 2:30pm

For the full menu for all seminars, please visit the Foods and Wines From Spain events page!

Access to the Winter Fancy Food Show is limited to attendees and exhibitors. Among the

attendees, all types of profiles are expected, from distributors, importers and wholesalers to

the HORECA channel and retailers.

If you are trade or media attending this year's Winter Fancy Food or are interested in requesting a badge to attend one of the seminars, please contact the US Foods and Wines From Spain team at FWFS@colangelopr.com.

About Foods and Wines From Spain

Foods and Wines from Spain is ICEX Exports and Investment's brand for a wide range of promotional activities designed to inform trade, media and consumers abroad about quality Spanish products. Their role is to promote Spain's exports of food, wine, beverages internationally including the USA and to connect Spain's companies with American importers, distributors, retailers and consumers.

#alimentosdespaña is the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food brand for the promotion of Spain's identity though its food and agricultural riches. The history of Spain has been shaped by the contributions of different cultures over the centuries. One of the richest manifestations of this heritage is what is known as " the Mediterranean Diet '', which represents a model diet which is varied, tasty and balanced. Approved by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. For more information about #alimentosdespaña, please visit https://www.alimentosdespana.es.

Spain Food Nation

Passion is for real in Spain. It's in our sun. In our roots and in the roots of what we produce.

In what we cultivate. In our efforts to make sure they grow to their best. Spanish passion shows itself in our pride of a job well done. This pride is reflected by our producers who have taken centuries-old traditions and transformed them into their modern 21st-century versions. Pride in not forgetting what is good. The idealism that keeps us going when everything else stops. Spanish passion is in our land. In how we take care of it. Spain extends this passion to your food and wine. Eat, Drink Spain. #SPAINFOODNATION.

