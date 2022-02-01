Clean Power Alliance Expands Successful Power Response Energy Conservation and Incentive Program

Program Provides Financial Incentives to Residents and Commercial Customers within CPA's Service Territory to Reduce Energy Usage During Peak Time Periods

Clean Power Alliance (CPA) today announced the expansion of its successful Power Response program, which encourages participating residential and commercial customers to reduce their energy usage by offering financial incentives.

The Power Response program is a demand response initiative utilized by CPA to shift energy use to mornings, afternoons, or late at night when clean energy is more abundant. Demand response initiatives help reduce the need for service interruptions, like rolling blackouts, and reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

The Power Response program's expansion follows the launch of a successful pilot program in 2019, in which more than 600 customers participated. CPA now has a goal of enrolling more than 10,000 customers and 6MW of capacity into the program, representing a six-fold increase over the pilot program which ran in 2020 and 2021.

"Power Response provides benefits to both residential and commercial customers of all income levels who want to save money by conserving energy during peak time periods. Part of CPA's growing suite of community-based customer programs, Power Response helps communities by ensuring there is enough energy available when the electricity grid is stressed," said Jack Clark, CPA's Director of Customer Programs.

Participation in the Power Response program is extraordinarily easy. After enrolling, customers will receive their sign-up incentive and then are not required to do anything to participate because their Wi-Fi-enabled device – such as thermostat, EV charger, or energy storage system – will automatically adjust when an energy savings event occurs. Customers will have the option to ‘Accept' or ‘Decline' on a case-by-case basis, which will vary by the technology enrolled in the program.

Residential Customers:

Residential customers can participate with a Smart Thermostat, EV Charger, or solar and energy storage system. For customers that don't have a smart thermostat, CPA is also offering a limited number of free smart thermostats.

Residential customers may enroll in the program at: https://cleanpoweralliance.org/power-response/#earnmoney.

Pilot program returning customers may re-enroll at: https://cleanpoweralliance.org/cpa-power-response-transition.

Commercial Customers:

Commercial customers can participate by enrolling a Level 2 electric vehicle charging system with a minimum of three EV charger units and minimum 5-kilowatt capacity, or an energy storage system with a minimum 10-kilowatt capacity per facility.

Commercial customers may enroll in the program by contacting powerresponse@cleanpoweralliance.org or CPA's Power Response customer support managed by AutoGrid at 888-292-0502.

About Clean Power Alliance

Founded in 2017, Clean Power Alliance is the locally operated non-profit electricity provider for 30 cities across Los Angeles County and Ventura County, as well as the unincorporated areas of both counties. CPA is the fifth largest electricity provider in California and has the most customers receiving 100% renewable energy in the nation. CPA serves approximately three million people via one million customer accounts, providing clean renewable energy at competitive rates. To view CPA's most recent Impact Report, click here. For complete information regarding CPA visit http://www.cleanpoweralliance.org.

Media Contact:

Joseph Cabral

Clean Power Alliance

jcabral@cleanpoweralliance.org

213-442-8109

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/clean_power_alliance_expands_successful_power_response_energy_conservation_and_incentive_program/prweb18469213.htm