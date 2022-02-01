U.S. Judge Approves $5M Settlement of Minted Privacy Class Action, MoginRubin LLP Announces

Consumers whose private information was compromised when hackers breached Minted, Inc.'s network in 2020 are about to begin receiving proceeds from a $5 million settlement, resolving claims that the company allegedly failed in its duty to guard the information in violation of California privacy laws, MoginRubin LLP has announced.

Proceeds from a $5 million settlement are about to begin flowing to customers of online design marketplace company Minted, Inc., resolving claims that the company allegedly failed to adequately protect their private information in violation of California privacy laws, the law firm of MoginRubin LLP has announced.

U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria approved the settlement on Dec. 17, 2021, ending class action litigation filed on behalf of Minted customers by MoginRubin LLP and the Schack Law Group under the California Consumer Privacy Act, commonly called the CCPA.

"We moved for final approval from the Court following a truly successful notice and claims process in which we had nearly twice the anticipated participation rate," said Jennifer M. Oliver, co-lead counsel for the class and Partner at MoginRubin LLP. "As a result, participating members of the class will receive monetary payout and vouchers for credit monitoring services in the coming months."

"The settlement includes a $5 million settlement fund for cash compensation, plus the option for two years of credit monitoring, personal identity restoration services, and cybersecurity improvements, valued at more than $15 million," Oliver added.

In 2020, a notorious hacking group known as "ShinyHunters" infiltrated the user databases of 11 companies, including Minted. The hackers attempted to sell millions of customer records containing personally identifiable information on the dark web.

Customers Melissa Atkinson and Katie Renvall filed a putative class action against Minted on behalf of themselves and approximately 4.1 million other affected customers, alleging negligence and violations of California's Unfair Competition Law and the CCPA.

"Known for his thorough scrutiny of class action settlements, Judge Chhabria encouraged the parties to work toward settlement starting from the early stages of the case," said Daniel J. Mogin, MoginRubin's managing partner. "This result is a real credit to our team, led by MoginRubin LLP partner Jennifer Oliver and our co-counsel, Natasha Serino at Schack Law Group."

In addition to court-appointed co-lead class counsel Jennifer Oliver (MoginRubin) and Natasha Serino (Schack), attorneys Dan Mogin and Tim LaComb of MoginRubin LLP and Alex Schack and Shannon Nocon of the Schack Law Group helped secure this excellent result for the members of the class.

The case is titled Atkinson, et al v. Minted Inc., No. 3:20-cv-03869-VC, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.

About MoginRubin LLP

Founded in 2017, MoginRubin LLP is a leading antitrust and data breach class action firm with more than $7 billion in recoveries. Prepared to meet today's most demanding challenges in litigation, strategic counseling, and policy advocacy, MoginRubin's legal and economic expertise is built by litigating some of the nation's high-stakes landmark cases. For more information, visit http://www.moginrubin.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/u_s_judge_approves_5m_settlement_of_minted_privacy_class_action_moginrubin_llp_announces/prweb18466801.htm