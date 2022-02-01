Kohler Company Introduces the Hyten Elevated Toilet Seat

The toilet seat adds 3 inches for comfort and safety

Kohler Co., a global leader in the innovation and manufacture of plumbing products, introduces the Hyten Elevated Toilet Seat - a new solution for consumers who are Aging-in-Place or those with mobility issues. Each year, about 1 million seniors do some type of bathroom remodeling (Aging in Place Market Situation & Opportunity). The Hyten Toilet Seat adds three inches of height for comfort while sitting and improves accessibility while lowering to and raising from the seat, and the simple upgrade seat is easy to install without the need for a completely new toilet.

The design of the seat is sleek yet functional, without looking institutional, providing a solution for those experiencing mobility issues without compromising on function or design. The Hyten boasts top mounting hardware for easy installation with a screwdriver and no reaching under the bowl to install. The seat will be available in a round-front and elongated options to fit existing toilets. Grip-Tight bumpers prevent the seat from shifting, increasing security, while Kohler's Quiet-Close hinges ensure the seat lid won't slam. A quick-release button makes removal for cleaning simple.

When paired with Kohler's numerous Comfort Height toilet options, the overall resulting height of the toilet is 19.5 inches, vastly improving the ease of getting on and off the toilet for consumers. As aging homeowners are faced with unplanned changes in their ability to access and use their existing bathroom independently, the Hyten toilet seat offers added accessibility in the space. By enhancing safety through this simple addition, aging-in-place consumers can often stay in their homes longer.

For more information, visit kohler.com or contact Kohler at 1-800-4KOHLER.

About Kohler Co.

Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin, Kohler Co. is one of America's oldest and largest privately held companies comprised of more than 40,000 associates. With more than 50 manufacturing locations worldwide, Kohler is a global leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of kitchen and bath products; engines and power systems; luxury cabinetry and tile; and owner/operator of two, five-star hospitality and golf resort destinations in Kohler, Wisconsin, and St. Andrews, Scotland. Kohler's Whistling Straits golf course will host the Ryder Cup in 2021. The company also develops solutions to address pressing issues, such as clean water and sanitation, for underserved communities around the world to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations. For more details, please visit kohlercompany.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/kohler_company_introduces_the_hyten_elevated_toilet_seat/prweb18471478.htm