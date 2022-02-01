Advancements Series to Educate About Developments in Mobile Technology

Discover how technology is changing the way people connect and share information.

The award-winning television series, Advancements with Ted Danson, will focus on how technology is being used to share and connect contacts in today's digital age. This is scheduled to broadcast during an upcoming episode, airing 2Q/2022.

The segment will explore the intrusive nature of the increasingly connected world of social media. With a look at the industry, audiences will learn how technology is being used to create a way to keep one's professional and personal life separate.

Hearing from experts in the field, spectators will see how shareTHAT uses the latest advances in mobile application technology to share and exchange contact information. Viewers will learn how the technology creates a hub where people can post their contact details and other information in one place.

"shareTHAT is an opportunity for global change through connection. Being featured by Advancements provides the opportunity to share that change with the world," said Dwain Wright, CEO & founder of shareTHAT.

In addition, the show will explore shareTHAT's cutting-edge features and ability to exchange contact seamlessly.

"shareTHAT is smartly designed to simplify the everyday action of exchanging contact information," said Tamara Phillips, producer for the Advancements series. "We are excited to explore this further."

About shareTHAT:

shareTHAT is an advanced mobile application that helps users keep their personal and professional lives separate. With the need to share information only one time, information updates automatically across all contacts when information changes. No more repeating, no more mistakes, and no more tapping.

For more information, visit http://www.sharethat.app.

About Advancements and DMG Productions:

Advancements is an information-based educational television series targeting recent advances across a number of industries and economies. Featuring state-of-the-art solutions and important issues facing today's consumers and business professionals, Advancements focuses on cutting-edge developments, and brings this information to the public with the vision to enlighten about how technology and innovation continue to transform our world.

