Former Teacher and ABSee Me Founder Creates Interactive Flashcards to Help Children Learn About Black History

Educational toy company aims to improve cultural diversity in the early learning space with puzzles, games, and other resources

ABSee Me, an educational toy company that produces games and learning resources featuring Black and Brown characters, today announced the launch of its Legendary Leaders - Black History Flashcards. The cards are designed with images and child-friendly facts about historical figures who have contributed to positive change in the US and around the world.

ABSee Me's Legendary Leaders flash cards will go on sale via the company's website on February 1. Designed for young learners, the set of 24 educational cards can help children develop a better understanding of the world through history while improving reading, social, and language skills. The company will also roll out new products later this month, including the We Are Family - Memory Matching Game and Alphabet Matching Puzzles. The memory game presents pictures of Black and Brown families to develop recall and concentration skills, and the alphabet puzzles use words and objects from Black culture, such as "A" for Africa, "B" for braid, and "Y" for yams to teach kids letters and their sounds.

ABSee Me (pronounced A-B-C Me) is a Black woman-owned business that advances the ideals of diversity and inclusion and features characters of color in all of their products. The informational platform also provides tools to help caregivers play an active role in their child's early development. Founder Christina Spencer – who holds a master's degree in early childhood education – created ABSee Me out of frustration with the lack of cultural representation in children's learning resources.

"My discontent pushed me to devote nights and weekends designing learning activities and resources of my own," says Christina Spencer, founder of ABSee Me. "Last year, I left my job as a curriculum specialist to pursue my dream full time. I'm passionate about providing educational tools that help young children develop a strong foundation for learning and empower Black and Brown kids to feel good about seeing themselves fully reflected in the objects they play with and learn from."

About ABSee Me

ABSee Me supports diversity by producing educational toys and resources with an authentic representation of Black and Brown people. The platform offers puzzles, games, free printables, and articles to help caregivers and teachers provide a culturally inclusive environment for young children. The company was founded by Christina Spencer, an educator, curriculum specialist, and entrepreneur. To learn more, visit ABSeeMe.com and follow @absee.me on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

