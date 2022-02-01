Karen D. Holden's newly released "Willie Weed's Miracle Garden" is an encouraging fiction that inspires children "of all ages" to develop healthier eating habits

"Willie Weed's Miracle Garden" from Christian Faith Publishing author Karen D. Holden is an educational and positive approach to learning about gardening and key components to a healthy lifestyle.

"Willie Weed's Miracle Garden": a charming narrative that encourages children's knowledge of healthy choices. "Willie Weed's Miracle Garden" is the creation of published author Karen D. Holden, a native of New Jersey who currently resides in Washington State. Holden's background includes various entrepreneurial pursuits, including Graphic Design, Government Contract Development, and previously owning two travel agencies on Coronado Island, CA. Holden pursued degrees in Business, Information Technology, and in 2005 obtained her master's in education. In 2018, Holden obtained a US Patent on the product that catapulted her creative instincts. She began her research and compiled a children's book to educate, inspire, and empower children of all ages to develop lifelong healthy eating habits through home gardening regardless of age, environment, or economic situation. Willie Weed's Miracle Garden was born.

Holden shares, "Each year Willie looks forward to Spring when wildflowers are in bloom and butterflies fill the air. He's finally old enough to learn the secret of the Miracle Garden, a family secret passed down from generation to generation. Willie and his dad embark on a fun-filled journey, where they meet some very unusual friends. His new friends help Willie learn how to handle some of life's challenges and the value of proper nutrition. He hopes to plant a seed in children everywhere to help them develop good eating habits. Willie wants all of his friends and neighbors to live long and healthy lives, and to share the miracle with their families and friends."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Karen D. Holden's new book will delight the imagination as juvenile readers discover the world of Willie Weed.

Holden shares in hopes of helping children from any background to learn about ways to keep themselves healthy in order to enjoy long, happy lives.

Consumers can purchase "Willie Weed's Miracle Garden" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Willie Weed's Miracle Garden," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/karen_d_holdens_newly_released_willie_weeds_miracle_garden_is_an_encouraging_fiction_that_inspires_children_of_all_ages_to_develop_healthier_eating_habits/prweb18448941.htm