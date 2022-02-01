Carbly Integrates Galves Vehicle Pricing Data

The Carbly platform for automotive dealers continues to expand offerings
Ambient Automotive ("Carbly") is excited to announce the addition of Galves vehicle values and market data to the Carbly platform. The integration allows automotive dealers to view Galves vehicle trade-in values and market-ready values from within the Carbly mobile app, desktop app and browser extension.
With roots tracing back to the 1920s, Galves is one of the oldest automotive wholesale businesses in the United States, offering its first vehicle pricing guidebook in 1957. Galves values are driven by thousands of vehicle transactions, updated each day and analyzed by a team of remarketing specialists.
"With the volatility in today's market, we are thrilled to give dealers the option to add Galves values to their Carbly subscription" said Robert Younger, CEO of Galves Market Data. "Carbly and Galves combine to give dealers the very best possible tools to make more money buying and selling cars."
With this addition, Carbly now provides vehicle pricing data from 8 data sources, including Kelley Blue Book, J.D. Power, Manheim, Black Book, EDGE Pipeline and more. By combining data sets, Carbly enables dealers to visualize price differences and variance between data sources to make more informed buying and selling decisions. Data includes vehicle pricing for trade-in, wholesale, and retail - covering the full spectrum of dealership transactions.
Along with vehicle pricing data, Carbly provides dealership collaboration tools to let automotive teams work together effortlessly. Combining these pricing and collaboration tools with nation-wide auction run lists and the most powerful VIN scanner, Carbly delivers everything a dealer needs to streamline their operations.
"This partnership advances our common goal of making our dealers more money" said Scott Roth, CEO of Ambient Automotive. "Galves on the Carbly platform gives our customers a powerful tool for making better inventory decisions."
Galves is immediately available on the Carbly dealer platform, with a 2-week free trial for licensed automotive professionals.
About Carbly
Carbly was founded in 2017 with the goal of helping car dealers make informed, data-driven decisions regarding vehicle sourcing, valuation and inventory management. Blending world-class technology and user-centered design, the Carbly team has an established track record of building robust business solutions across numerous industries.
About Galves
With roots tracing back to the 1920s, Galves is one of the oldest automotive wholesale businesses in the United States. After buying and selling hundreds of vehicles each month, M.C. Galves recognized the need for a reliable pricing guide to assist dealers in a rapidly evolving marketplace. After assimilating historical vehicle data and transactional prices, the first Galves book was printed in 1957, and continues to the present day with digital offerings and tech-enabled datasets.
