Angela Reddock-Wright, Employment Mediator, Arbitrator & Investigator, Named One of Southern California Super Lawyers' 'Top 50 Women Attorneys' in 2022 and Super Lawyer

The Reddock Law Group is pleased to announce that its Founding and Managing Partner, Angela Reddock-Wright, also an employment mediator and arbitrator with Judicate West, has been recognized among Southern California Super Lawyers' 'Top 50 Women Attorneys' for 2022, and has also been recognized as a 2022 Southern California Super Lawyer in Alternative Dispute Resolution. Reddock-Wright was previously named a Southern California Super Lawyers ‘Top Woman Attorney' in 2016 and has been named a Southern California Super Lawyer each year since 2011.

Additionally, in November 2021, Reddock-Wright was inducted into the distinguished College of Labor & Employment Lawyers at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

"My mission as an employment mediator and arbitrator is to help employers and employees create great workplaces through the dispute resolution process. I am honored to have received recognition as a top 50 female attorney and Super Lawyer for doing the work I love," said Reddock-Wright.

ABOUT SUPER LAWYERS:

Super Lawyers selects attorneys using a patented multiphase selection process. Peer nominations and evaluations are combined with independent research. Each candidate is evaluated on 12 indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement. Selections are made on an annual, state-by-state basis. The objective is to create a credible, comprehensive, and diverse listing of outstanding attorneys that can be used as a resource for attorneys and consumers searching for legal counsel. Only five percent of attorneys in the state receive this honor.

ABOUT THE COLLEGE OF LABOR & EMPLOYMENT LAWYERS:

The College of Labor & Employment Lawyers is a non-profit professional association honoring the leading lawyers nationwide in the practice of Labor and Employment Law. Our Fellows are recognized as distinguished members of the labor and employment community who promote achievement, advancement and excellence in the practice by setting standards of professionalism and civility, by sharing their experience and knowledge and by acting as a resource for academia, the government, the judiciary and the community at large.

ABOUT ATTORNEY ANGELA REDDOCK-WRIGHT, ESQ:

Experienced Employment Law Attorney, Mediator, Arbitrator, Investigator, Legal and Media Commentator

Recently inducted into the prestigious College of Labor & Employment Lawyers and named a Top 50 Woman Attorney by the Daily Journal, Angela Reddock-Wright is an employment mediator, arbitrator, workplace, and Title IX investigator. She has practiced as an employment and labor law attorney for 25 years. After working as an employment litigator for 15 years, in 2011, she opened the Reddock Law Group and transitioned to becoming a full-time neutral.

Additionally, Reddock-Wright is a member of the panel of distinguished mediators and arbitrators with Judicate West, a California company that represents the gold standard in dispute resolution.

Reddock-Wright is a regular legal and media commentator and analyst and has appeared on such media outlets as Entertainment Tonight, Law and Crime with Brian Ross, Court TV, CNN, ABC, CBS, Fox 11 News, KTLA-5, the Black News Channel, Fox Soul – The Black Report, NPR, KPCC, Airtalk-89.3, KJLH Front Page with Dominique DiPrima, the New York Times, the Washington Post, the LA Times, Yahoo! Entertainment, People Magazine, Essence Magazine, the Los Angeles Sentinel, LA Focus, Our Weekly and the Wave Newspapers. She is also a published author, trainer and speaker.

Reddock-Wright is the host her own radio show on Tavis Smiley's KBLA Talk 1580 entitled Legal Lens with Angela Reddock-Wright. Through the show, she interviews and showcases some of the nation's top attorneys, legislators, policy and change-makers to discuss trending legal and policy issues with the goal of helping educate, engage, and empower listeners around issues of law. The mission of the show is to "Bring Light to Law."

