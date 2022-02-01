Globee® Awards Issues call for Best Cyber Security Products and Services Nominations

Accepting entries from all over the world for the Annual 2022 Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards
SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) February 01, 2022
The Globee® Awards organizer of the world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists is now accepting nominations and entries for the 18th Annual 2022 Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards® honoring achievements and recognitions in every facet of the cyber and digital security industry.
All organizations private or public, corporations, nonprofits, associations, vendors, and government organizations worldwide are eligible to enter. Categories for the Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards have been updated to reflect the newer innovations and solutions.
A worldwide judging panel of executives and professionals representing a wide spectrum of industries will determine the winners. Winners will be presented and honored in a virtual ceremony attended by the finalists, winners, judges, and industry peers from all over the world. Industry experts and end-users of cyber & digital security and information technology products and services can participate in the judging process.
More details to register as an industry expert and help as a judge are available at https://globeeawards.com/cyber-security-global-excellence-awards/judges/
There are many categories for which your organization and the people behind its success can be nominated. Categories are classified under the following groups:
- Company | Company of the Year Awards Categories Group
- Company | Startup Awards (formed between 2018 and 2022) Categories Group
- Company | Best Companies Awards Categories Group
- Company | Milestone of the Year Awards Categories Group
- Corporate Communications and PR | People Awards Categories Group
- Corporate Communications and PR | Campaign, Outstanding Achievement, Project or Initiative, and Team-Department Awards Categories Group
- Creative, Social and Traditional Media Awards Categories Group
- Customer Service & Support | People Awards Categories Group
- Customer Service & Support | Campaign, Outstanding Achievement, Project or Initiative, and Team-Department Awards Categories Group
- Best Deployments and Customer Success of the Year Awards Categories Group
- People | Executive & Professional Awards Categories Group
- People | Chief Technology Officers Awards Categories Group
- People | Campaign, Outstanding Achievement, Project or Initiative, and Team-Department Awards Categories Group
- Human Resources | People Awards Categories Group
- Human Resources | Campaign, Outstanding Achievement, Project or Initiative, and Team-Department Awards Categories Group
- Security Users | People Awards Categories Group
- Security Users | Campaign, Outstanding Achievement, Project or Initiative, and Team-Department Awards Categories Group
- Marketing | People Awards Categories Group
- Marketing | Campaign, Outstanding Achievement, Project or Initiative, and Team-Department Awards Categories Group
- Product & Service | Excellence Awards Categories Group
- Product & Service | New and Innovations Awards Categories Group
- Product & Service | Hot Technologies Awards Categories Group
- Product Development | People Awards Categories Group
- Product Development | Campaign, Outstanding Achievement, Project or Initiative, and Team-Department Awards Categories Group
- Sales and Business Development | People Awards Categories Group
- Sales and Business Development | Campaign, Outstanding Achievement, Project or Initiative, and Team-Department Awards Categories Group
- COVID-19 Response Awards Categories Group
Learn more about the 2022 Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards and how to nominate here: https://globeeawards.com/cyber-security-global-excellence-awards/
Apply here to participate as a judge and an industry expert to help decide the 2022 winners: https://globeeawards.com/cyber-security-global-excellence-awards/judges/
Winners of previous years are listed here: https://globeeawards.com/cyber-security-global-excellence-awards/winners/
Stay posted and read success stories of organizations by subscribing to the Globee Newsletter: https://globeeawards.com/subscribe/
This year we are also recognizing Chief Technology Officers from all over the world for their achievements in the areas of Artificial Intelligence, Security Cloud/SaaS, Security Hardware, Security Hybrid, Security Services, Security Software, and Telecommunications.
A special category group for startups of the year will include the achievements of new startups in the areas of Artificial Intelligence, Security Cloud/SaaS, Security Hardware, Security Hybrid, Security Services, Security Software, and Telecommunications.
About the Globee Awards
Globee Awards are conferred in ten programs and competition: the American Best in Business Awards, Business and Communications Excellence Awards, CEO World Awards®, Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®, Disruptor Company Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, Information Technology World Awards®, International Best in Business Awards, Sales, Marketing, & Service Excellence Awards, and Women World Awards®. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com
All trademarks belong to their respective owners.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/globee_awards_issues_call_for_best_cyber_security_products_and_services_nominations/prweb18470578.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.