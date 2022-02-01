Globee® Awards Issues call for Best Cyber Security Products and Services Nominations

Accepting entries from all over the world for the Annual 2022 Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards

The Globee® Awards organizer of the world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists is now accepting nominations and entries for the 18th Annual 2022 Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards® honoring achievements and recognitions in every facet of the cyber and digital security industry.

All organizations private or public, corporations, nonprofits, associations, vendors, and government organizations worldwide are eligible to enter. Categories for the Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards have been updated to reflect the newer innovations and solutions.

A worldwide judging panel of executives and professionals representing a wide spectrum of industries will determine the winners. Winners will be presented and honored in a virtual ceremony attended by the finalists, winners, judges, and industry peers from all over the world. Industry experts and end-users of cyber & digital security and information technology products and services can participate in the judging process.

More details to register as an industry expert and help as a judge are available at https://globeeawards.com/cyber-security-global-excellence-awards/judges/

There are many categories for which your organization and the people behind its success can be nominated. Categories are classified under the following groups:



Company | Company of the Year Awards Categories Group

Company | Startup Awards (formed between 2018 and 2022) Categories Group

Company | Best Companies Awards Categories Group

Company | Milestone of the Year Awards Categories Group

Corporate Communications and PR | People Awards Categories Group

Corporate Communications and PR | Campaign, Outstanding Achievement, Project or Initiative, and Team-Department Awards Categories Group

Creative, Social and Traditional Media Awards Categories Group

Customer Service & Support | People Awards Categories Group

Customer Service & Support | Campaign, Outstanding Achievement, Project or Initiative, and Team-Department Awards Categories Group

Best Deployments and Customer Success of the Year Awards Categories Group

People | Executive & Professional Awards Categories Group

People | Chief Technology Officers Awards Categories Group

People | Campaign, Outstanding Achievement, Project or Initiative, and Team-Department Awards Categories Group

Human Resources | People Awards Categories Group

Human Resources | Campaign, Outstanding Achievement, Project or Initiative, and Team-Department Awards Categories Group

Security Users | People Awards Categories Group

Security Users | Campaign, Outstanding Achievement, Project or Initiative, and Team-Department Awards Categories Group

Marketing | People Awards Categories Group

Marketing | Campaign, Outstanding Achievement, Project or Initiative, and Team-Department Awards Categories Group

Product & Service | Excellence Awards Categories Group

Product & Service | New and Innovations Awards Categories Group

Product & Service | Hot Technologies Awards Categories Group

Product Development | People Awards Categories Group

Product Development | Campaign, Outstanding Achievement, Project or Initiative, and Team-Department Awards Categories Group

Sales and Business Development | People Awards Categories Group

Sales and Business Development | Campaign, Outstanding Achievement, Project or Initiative, and Team-Department Awards Categories Group

COVID-19 Response Awards Categories Group

Learn more about the 2022 Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards and how to nominate here: https://globeeawards.com/cyber-security-global-excellence-awards/

Apply here to participate as a judge and an industry expert to help decide the 2022 winners: https://globeeawards.com/cyber-security-global-excellence-awards/judges/

Winners of previous years are listed here: https://globeeawards.com/cyber-security-global-excellence-awards/winners/

Stay posted and read success stories of organizations by subscribing to the Globee Newsletter: https://globeeawards.com/subscribe/

This year we are also recognizing Chief Technology Officers from all over the world for their achievements in the areas of Artificial Intelligence, Security Cloud/SaaS, Security Hardware, Security Hybrid, Security Services, Security Software, and Telecommunications.

A special category group for startups of the year will include the achievements of new startups in the areas of Artificial Intelligence, Security Cloud/SaaS, Security Hardware, Security Hybrid, Security Services, Security Software, and Telecommunications.

About the Globee Awards

Globee Awards are conferred in ten programs and competition: the American Best in Business Awards, Business and Communications Excellence Awards, CEO World Awards®, Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®, Disruptor Company Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, Information Technology World Awards®, International Best in Business Awards, Sales, Marketing, & Service Excellence Awards, and Women World Awards®. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com

All trademarks belong to their respective owners.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/globee_awards_issues_call_for_best_cyber_security_products_and_services_nominations/prweb18470578.htm