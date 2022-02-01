SprayWorks Introduces Roofing School as Part of its Educational Offerings

SprayWorks Equipment, a leading specialist in commercial single and plural component spray equipment, training and accessories, is launching its Roofing School to help business owners and their employees learn how to install, repair and renew commercial roofs with polyurethane spray foam and protective coating systems.
SprayWorks Equipment, a leading specialist in commercial single and plural component spray equipment, training and accessories, is launching its Roofing School to help business owners and their employees learn how to install, repair and renew commercial roofs with polyurethane spray foam and protective coating systems.
The new Roofing School is run by expert trainer, Dave Penta, who has over 35 years of roofing experience. Dave has been training students how to use plural component equipment and applying spray foam through SprayWorks' Spray Foam School for the last 14 years.
"There's a big gap in our industry for properly teaching business owners and employees how to manage and complete a commercial roofing project," says Dave Penta, VP of Sales, SprayWorks Equipment Group. "Our two-day Roofing School is the perfect opportunity for us to support new to the industry and existing spray foam and polyurea contractors with the transition into the commercial spray roofing industry."
The two-day Roofing School training will cover safety, code compliance, estimating, identifying and preparing substrates, installation methods of building a spray foam roof, marketing, operating equipment, and applying various coatings. This two-day training also gives students the opportunity to apply material hands on in a mock roofing environment, leaving them better prepared to estimate and apply single and plural coating and spray foam systems.
About SprayWorks Equipment Group
SprayWorks Equipment Group is a spray foam and polyurea company, supplying equipment, training, material, mobile rigs, and parts – and a distributor for PMC, Graco, Gusmer, Titan, TriTech, and MiTM equipment. With nearly 100 years of combined experience, SprayWorks has knowledge in commercial and residential buildings, bridges, and infrastructure. SprayWorks provides training and education for new contractors and equipment operators; open cell, closed cell, polyurea & coating applications for interior & exterior building envelope design, waterproofing, below grade, bridge deck, barge, secondary containment all types of roofs and structures. For more information, visit Store.SprayWorksEquipment.com or YouTube. Call 330-587-4141.
