Populus Group Honored By Medtronic With 2021 Supplier Excellence Award

Populus Group received Medtronic's Supplier Excellence Award in an award ceremony at Medtronic's annual supplier summit.

Populus Group received Medtronic's Supplier Excellence Award in an award ceremony at Medtronic's annual supplier summit. Medtronic has thousands of global suppliers; only about 150 receive invitations to this annual event. Ten walk away with this award in their respective areas; denoting PG as a top-10 supplier out of thousands of potential winners. This is the second supplier excellence award Populus Group has received from Medtronic.

"Working with Populus Group is always a pleasure," explains Lisa Zak, Senior Strategic Sourcing Director, Medtronic. "They really demonstrate what diversity means for Medtronic — not just numbers on a page, but people with a variety of viewpoints and experience who constantly inspire us."

The relationship began in 2013 as Medtronic was looking for a partner to help manage their payroll population and transition nearly 300 contractors to their management. Compliance, proper worker classification and overall risk mitigation were very important. In the last 8 years, proactive conversations and continued high-touch customer service led to solving even more of Medtronic's concerns, adding immigration, redeployment and IC compliance services to the portfolio. Medtronic is a proud partner and continues to trust Populus Group to listen, innovate and evolve with them as they continue to strive for their suppliers to embrace their Quality Beings with Me mentality. Currently, Populus Group has over 1100 contractors with Medtronic.

In December 2017, Medtronic awarded Populus Group its Supplier of the Year award, recognizing a consistent commitment to quality, value, and customer service.

About Populus Group

Populus is Latin for people. We put people first. So whether you're managing a non-permanent labor program, or you're looking for a cool new job, we work with you to understand your specific needs so we can guide you to the transformation you're looking for. When you work with us, you'll get a solution that addresses your unique goals and challenges and empowers you with the roadmap you need to be successful. Populus Group is a certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), and a Veteran-Owned Business (VOB). When you work with us, you'll also earn credit toward diversity spend goals.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/populus_group_honored_by_medtronic_with_2021_supplier_excellence_award/prweb18464661.htm