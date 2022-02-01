Enhanced Security, Streamlined Automation and Deployment Features Shine in Release 6.0 of StarlingX, the Open Source Platform for Edge

StarlingX provides robust, flexible and scalable infrastructure for edge deployments including 5G, O-RAN and IoT

StarlingX—the open source edge computing and IoT cloud platform optimized for low-latency and high-performance applications—is available in its 6.0 release today. StarlingX combines Ceph, OpenStack, Kubernetes and more to create a full-featured cloud software stack that provides everything telecom carriers and enterprises need to deploy an edge cloud on a few servers or hundreds of them.

New features in StarlingX 6.0 include:



Core operating system upgrade

Security enhancements, including automated certificate management and alarms

Several new tools to manage deployment and configuration more easily

***Download StarlingX 6.0 at https://opendev.org/starlingx***

"Since StarlingX was first released in 2018, the StarlingX open source community has continued to advance and mature this unique cloud platform that offers high availability and low latency for edge workloads," said Ildiko Vancsa, Senior Manager, Community & Ecosystem for the Open Infrastructure Foundation. "It is exciting to see the community delivering more advanced functionality for a broad variety of edge applications. The sixth release of the project tackles security enhancements and takes crucial steps towards supporting zero touch deployment and management of edge sites on a large scale that delivers tremendous value as users are deploying the platform in production."

Key Features of StarlingX 6.0

To further support the low-latency and distributed cloud requirements of edge computing and industrial IoT use cases, the community prioritized these features in StarlingX 6.0:

Operating System Upgrade: StarlingX 6.0 features an upgrade to Linux kernel version 5.10, which, among other things, provides the user space tooling to configure routing and forwarding interfaces.

Security Enhancements: Management of certificates is critical to security but can become a maintenance burden. In StarlingX 6.0, platform services can now simplify the management (e.g., auto-renewals) of certificates using cert-manager and update the Kubernetes Root CA (certificate authority) on a running system, with either an uploaded certificate or an auto-generated certificate. StarlingX 6.0 also includes auditd support. The Linux Auditing System helps system administrators track security violation events based on preconfigured audit rules. The events are recorded in a log file and the information in the log entries helps to detect misuse or unauthorized activities. The Linux Audit daemon, **auditd**, is the main component of the Linux Auditing System, and is responsible for writing the audit logs. In addition, StarlingX 6.0 features alarm support for expiring and expired certificates, which may prevent the proper operation of platform and applications running on the platform.

Deployment and Re-configuration Improvements: A new feature of StarlingX 6.0 is that you can migrate from one subcloud to another without reinstallation. Similarly, in a disaster recovery scenario, you can now move subclouds from one distributed cloud system to another while the current system controller is reinstalled. Another use case for the subcloud rehoming process is to consolidate a deployment and shut down some edge sites when they are not utilized. Furthermore, the 6.0 version of StarlingX supports the local installation of subclouds, when the servers at the site support Redfish.

Learn more about these and other features of StarlingX 6.0 in the community's release notes.

OpenInfra Community Drives StarlingX Progress

The StarlingX project launched in 2018, with initial code for the project contributed by Wind River and Intel. Active contributors to the project include Wind River, Intel and 99Cloud. Well-known users of the software in production include T-Systems, Verizon and Vodafone. The StarlingX community is actively collaborating with several other groups such as the OpenInfra Edge Computing Group, ONAP, Akraino and more.

Community Accolades for StarlingX 6.0

"The latest release of StarlingX marks another incredible milestone to advance cloud technologies for mission critical industries. The community has seen tremendous growth in commercial adoption and investments across markets by major organizations and contributors. As a strong ongoing supporter of the project and original contributor to the code base, we look forward to continuing our collaboration and delivering expertise for the distributed cloud by drawing from our technologies such as Wind River Studio, as well as collaboration with key initiatives such as O-RAN. We are encouraged to see continued ecosystem development from a thriving open source community." —Paul Miller, Chief Technology Officer, Wind River

"The StarlingX community is continuously making significant progress. We're excited to see StarlingX 6.0 to be available with a lot of enhancements and new features. As the 5G era approaches, StarlingX is a key component to meet edge computing requirements. 99Cloud has witnessed and participated in the StarlingX 6.0 release which brings the maturity of the edge cloud platform to a new stage. As one of the leading contributors of StarlingX, we'll continuously contribute to the community and work with customers and partners to promote StarlingX 6.0 to more commercial deployment." —Shuquan Huang, Technical Director, 99Cloud Inc.

About StarlingX

StarlingX is the open source edge computing and IoT cloud platform optimized for low latency and high performance applications. It provides a scalable and highly reliable edge infrastructure, tested and available as a complete stack. Applications include industrial IoT, telecom, video delivery and other ultra-low latency use cases. StarlingX ensures compatibility among diverse open source components and provides unique project components for fault management and service management, among others, to ensure high availability of user applications. StarlingX is the ready-for-deployment code base for edge implementations in scalable solutions. StarlingX is an Open Infrastructure Foundation project. http://www.starlingx.io

