The Delicious Living 2022 Beauty and Body Awards Celebrates Oralgen NuPearl Teeth Whitening System for Excellence in Oral Care

WR Group, one of the country's leading global wellness companies, is thrilled to announce that it's revolutionary at-home whitening system, the Oralgen NuPearl.32xAdvanced Teeth Whitening for Sensitive Teeth, was highlighted in Delicious Living Magazine's 2022 Beauty & Body Awards.

A trusted health and wellness resource for more than 35 years, Delicious Living created the beauty and body awards to help consumers feel confident in their beauty and wellness purchases.

"We're honored that Delicious Living has recognized Oralgen for it's safe and effective teeth whitening system designed specifically for people that have sensitive teeth that suffer the painful side effects of harsh ingredients typically found in other whitening products," says Renee Niles, EVP WR Group. "What made this even more rewarding for Oralgen NuPearl is that our product was selected by both the Consumer and the Retailer to win this prestigious wellness award for Oral Care."

The Oralgen NuPearl.32xAdvanced Teeth Whitening System earned a Silver Medal for Retailer's Choice in Oral Care and a Bronze Medal for Consumer's Choice in Oral Care.

The system offers a unique, natural and peroxide-free formula that delivers professional results without harsh chemicals or bleaching. Designed for sensitive teeth, it is dentist-recommended, FDA cleared, 100% vegan, and gluten free. The NuBright™ LED Technology, advanced botanical whitening gel, and natural peppermint essential oil create professional level results in minutes. The system is clinically proven to whiten teeth up to 8.4 shades in just 10-20 minutes a day over the course of a week. It is a safe and gentle whitening option.

More About Oralgen

ORALGEN NuPearl systems are designed to deliver gentle, budget-friendly, and professional level whitening results in the comfort of your home. More than a quarter of people don't like smiling because of their teeth. ORALGEN offers an easy, clinically proven solution for all ages and needs, including vegan, gluten-free and sensitive teeth.

More About WR Group

Founded in 2001, WR Group Consumer Health Brands has enriched the lives of consumers around the world and stood as a leader in health and wellness by introducing innovative products and solutions to the marketplace. Their extensive portfolio of brands is distributed throughout the United States and in more than 50 countries worldwide.

WR Group is known for its innovative brands in a variety of spaces across multiple health & wellness categories including diet, nutrition, vitamins, whole food powders, liquid botanicals, oral care, beauty, and overall personal wellness categories. Key brands to look for in your favorite retailers include BareOrganics Superfoods, Foligain Natural Hair Regrowth, Oralgen NuPearl Advanced Teeth Whitening and Probiogen Smart Spore Technology Probiotics. These are just a few of the brands that have become trusted by millions of consumers in the wellness space.

