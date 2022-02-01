Life is Good® Co-Founder Bert Jacobs to Keynote ATD 2022

Life is Good® Co-Founder Bert Jacobs is one of three keynotes at the Association for Talent Development's 2022 International Conference & EXPO in Orlando, Florida.

Keynote speaker Bert Jacobs, co-founder of the $150 million positive lifestyle brand Life is Good®, will close out the ATD 2022 International Conference & EXPO in Orlando, Florida, on May 18, 2022.

In his talk, Jacobs tells the story of how Life is Good® came to be in 1994—mistakes, missteps, and all, including an unlikely and humble beginning. The brand is driven by the mission to spread the power of optimism and this keynote address will leave audience members with the tools they need to do so. Topics will include developing an optimistic mindset that leads to success, along with tips on building a vibrant community, culture, and brand that will stand the test of time.

Life is Good® is dedicated to using its business to do good in the world, and it donates 10 percent of its annual net profits to the Life is Good® Kids Foundation, which helps more than 1 million kids overcome the impact of poverty, violence, and illness each year.

Jacobs and his brother John have been featured in Forbes, NPR's How I Built This, CNNMoney, CNBC's Business Nation, ABC News' Nightline, NBC's The Today Show, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Inc. magazine, and Men's Health magazine, among others.

ATD International Conference & EXPO is the largest and best attended event for the talent development profession. The 2022 conference will be offered in person and virtually.

To learn more about the conference and to register, visit atdconference.td.org.

About ATD

The Association for Talent Development (ATD) is the world's largest professional membership organization supporting those who develop the knowledge and skills of employees, improve performance, and help to achieve results for the organizations they serve. Established in 1943, the association was previously known as the American Society for Training & Development (ASTD).

ATD's members come from more than 120 countries and work in public and private organizations in every industry sector. ATD supports talent development professionals who gather locally in volunteer-led US chapters and international member networks, and with international strategic partners.

For more information, visit td.org.

About Life is Good®

Life is Good® is the original positive lifestyle apparel brand dedicated to spreading the power of optimism through art and messaging. The company donates 10 percent of its net profits to help kids in need through the Life is Good® Kids Foundation. The Foundation's signature Playmaker Program provides teachers, nurses, social workers, and other childcare professionals with training, support, and workshops that help them understand trauma and compassion-informed care. More than 12,000 childcare professionals are engaged in the Playmaker Program, which improves the quality of care for more than 1 million kids each year. Life is Good® is a registered trademark of The Life is Good® Company. Visit LifeisGood.com for more details, and follow Life is Good® on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/life_is_good_co_founder_bert_jacobs_to_keynote_atd_2022/prweb18469429.htm