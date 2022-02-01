Purchase the Impressive 2022 Toyota RAV4 Soon at Manhattan Beach Toyota

Customers who wish to purchase the new 2022 Toyota RAV4 can soon do so at the Manhattan Beach Toyota dealership.
MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (PRWEB) February 01, 2022
Drivers in and around the Manhattan Beach area who want to purchase a powerful SUV that can handle all types of terrains with ease should go for the new 2022 Toyota RAV4. This vehicle will soon be available at the Manhattan Beach Toyota dealership. With the strong popularity of having all the latest Toyota models, the dealership is all set to welcome more vehicles in addition to the 2022 Toyota RAV4.
Check out the inventory space of the 2022 Toyota RAV4, where interested drivers will soon discover the vehicle across all its trim levels. The vehicle is available in both FWD and AWD configurations. Drivers can choose the configuration they need based on their own driving styles and preferences. With a 2.5-Liter Dynamic Force 4-Cylinder standard engine that offers an engine power rating of 203 hp and 184 lb.-ft. of torque rating, the SUV is perfect for drivers who enjoy a lot of power in their vehicles.
Please visit the manhattanbeachtoyota.com website to learn about the deals and services offered by the Toyota dealership. For more information on the upcoming 2022 Toyota RAV4, kindly visit the dealership at Manhattan Beach Toyota, 1500 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 or contact them by phone at 855-995-7001.
