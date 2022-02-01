BareOrganics Organic Beauty Superfood Drink Mix & Smoothie Booster Recognized in Delicious Living's 2022 Body and Beauty Awards

WR Group, one of the leading global wellness companies, is thrilled to announce that their BareOrganics Organic Beauty Superfood Drink Mix & Smoothie Booster was awarded the Silver Medal in the Consumer's Choice Skin Supplement category for Delicious Living's 2022 Beauty and Body Awards.

A trusted health and wellness resource for more than 35 years, Delicious Living initiated these awards to help consumers feel confident in their beauty purchases.

"This is such an exciting honor to receive", says Renee Niles, EVP WR Group. "All of our products are designed with the consumer in mind and undergo strict certifications to ensure quality. To have our Beauty Superfood Water Enhancer be awarded for the work it does from the inside out for the skin is truly a great distinction for the BareOrganics Superfood brand."

The Organic Beauty Superfood Drink Mix and Smoothie Booster is a refreshing, floral blend that is thoughtfully designed with organic collagen peptides types I, II, and III to support the body's naturally declining production of this critical protein and provides other proteins and organic biotin to help natural beauty flourish and thrive. Richly flavored with hibiscus, blueberry, pomegranate, and pineapple, Beauty Superfood Water Enhancers are a good source of fiber and a great source of vitamin C to help keep the body functioning in peak condition.

About BareOrganics:

BareOrganics is a line of USDA Certified Organic Superfoods. As more and more consumers seek high quality, whole foods, Bare Organics delivers incredible wellness products to meet the needs of highly discerning consumers.

BareOrganics always sources the highest-quality ingredients from around the world to provide consumers with choices that suit their specific dietary needs and healthy lifestyles.

About WR Group:

Founded in 2001, WR Group Consumer Health Brands has enriched the lives of consumers around the world and stood as a leader in health and wellness by introducing innovative products and solutions to the marketplace. Their extensive portfolio of brands is distributed throughout the United States and in more than 50 countries worldwide.

WR Group is known for its innovative brands in a variety of spaces across multiple health & wellness categories including diet, nutrition, vitamins, whole food powders, liquid botanicals, oral care, beauty, and overall personal wellness categories. Key brands to look for in your favorite retailers include BareOrganics Superfoods, Foligain Natural Hair Regrowth, Oralgen NuPearl Advanced Teeth Whitening and Probiogen Smart Spore Technology Probiotics. These are just a few of the brands that have become trusted by millions of consumers in the wellness space.

