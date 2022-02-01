Tech Titans Names Asset Panda 11th Fastest-Growing Tech Company in North Texas

For the second year in a row, Asset Panda's continued growth has earned it a spot on Tech Titans' Fast Tech list.

Asset Panda, a leading provider of asset tracking software, was named the 11th fastest-growing technology company in North Texas by Tech Titans on their 21st annual Fast Tech list. Asset Panda also earned a top 10 ranking on the Fast Tech list in 2020.

"We are focused on transforming the way the world tracks assets, and Asset Panda has achieved lasting growth through that work," said Rex Kurzius, CEO of Asset Panda. "I'm very grateful to our team and our clients for being partners in our continued success."

The company's growth has brought its solution to clients in over 45 countries, with millions of assets being tracked across a wide selection of industries. Over the last year, the company has expanded its offering with 24/7 support, added new integrations to help unify tech stacks, and launched an extensive reservations system for improved management of shared assets. These and other initiatives have contributed to the growth that earned Asset Panda a position on the 2021 Fast Tech list.

The Fast Tech list is released annually by Tech Titans to highlight technology, media, telecommunications, and life sciences companies that have experienced rapid revenue growth over the previous three-year period. All nominees are vetted by award sponsors Moss Adams and Comerica Bank. Rankings for individual businesses will be unveiled at the Tech Titans Awards Gala on Wednesday, January 19, 2022.

About Asset Panda

Founded in 2012, Asset Panda is a powerful and flexible cloud-based asset management platform designed to help the world work smarter. The platform is designed with flexibility in mind, which allows Asset Panda to be configured to work the way the user does, for any kind of company. The company is committed to providing its customers with outstanding customer service and a constantly improving product.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/tech_titans_names_asset_panda_11th_fastest_growing_tech_company_in_north_texas/prweb18331227.htm