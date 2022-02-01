Healthier Buildings Top of the Agenda at International Builders' Show in Orlando

Dr. John McKeon, CEO, and Dave Morrissey, CIO of Allergy Standards Limited look forward to attending the International Builders' Show (IBS) in Orlando, Florida taking place on February 8th - 10th 2022

Dr. John McKeon, CEO, and Dave Morrissey, CIO of Allergy Standards Limited look forward to attending the International Builders' Show (IBS) in Orlando, Florida taking place on February 8th - 10th 2022. This premier event hosts networking, learning and discovery opportunities through product launches, education sessions and home builder trends and so provides an ideal platform for ASL to showcase their crucial role in the area of healthy indoor environments.

The IBS is a great opportunity for ASL to interact with the building community in a much looked forward to person to person event and to address the growing issues of poor indoor air quality that have been triggered by Covid-19. The health and wellbeing movement, which revolutionized our behaviours and attitudes to how we eat, sleep and monitor our health metrics, has been propelled by the Covid-19 pandemic to focus on the most fundamental of our human health requirements - the air we breathe. Furthermore, the evolution of the smart home provides the construction industry with an ideal framework to create an environment that enables us to sleep, eat and breathe well.

At the show, ASL will connect with clients Owens Corning, Benjamin Moore and Trane who will be exhibiting and showcasing their asthma & allergy friendly® products. Also attending are stakeholders Ecomedes and EEBA (Energy and Environmental Building Alliance) and the show offers an opportunity to meet with selected journalists with influence in the area of wellbeing in the built environment. Dr. John McKeon will be speaking at the Owens Corning exhibition stand, a not to be missed interview where Dr. McKeon will examine the impact the indoor environment has on health and highlight Owens Corning's Pure Safety® High Performance Insulation, the first insulation to be awarded certification by the asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program, an independent third party certification program jointly run by Allergy Standards Ltd (ASL) and the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA).

"The best built homes today are constructed with a holistic approach to the well-being of both people and planet and this means healthy indoor air must be number one on the agenda," said Dr. John McKeon. "This generation of smart homes will be revolutionary, as it will facilitate the most basic of our health needs - to breath clean air. We are delighted to be attending the IBS, where the elite of the building community gather, providing us with a unique platform to share our expertise in the area of healthy indoor environments."

ASL aims to address the knowledge gap that exists around the concept of a healthy indoor environment by empowering and educating consumers, retailers and manufacturers worldwide. Through the Allergy Standards Academy, ASL runs a variety of learning and development programs providing standards and solutions aiming to optimise the indoor environment to improve health and wellness for all. For instance, the Healthier Homes Awareness course is designed to help those in a customer advisory role. The course teaches how to build a better air quality environment for customers, taking care of customers' health and helping them make better, more informed decisions.

For press materials, interview quotes, and high-resolution photography for ASL and more information about the ASL Academy, please contact Allergy Standards.

About Allergy Standards

Our mantra is design thinking and innovation for the air aware consumer. As an independent, international certification company, we create peer-reviewed, scientific standards for a wide range of products and services to determine their impact on indoor air quality. ASL's intellectual property portfolio includes unique protocols for products to be CERTIFIED asthma & allergy friendly®. Our mission is to improve lives by empowering people to create the healthiest possible indoor environment through science (ASL Standards), education (ASL Academy) and innovation (ASL Institute).

http://www.allergystandards.com/

About the IBS

Run by the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB), the IBS is the premier event for the international building community, offering products services expertise and educational and networking opportunities at the Orange County Convention Center Orlando, February 8-10th 2022.

https://www.buildersshow.com/



