Visionary Integration Professionals Hire New Chief of Strategy for Public Sector Team

Visionary Integration Professionals (VIP) today announced the continued expansion of its Public Sector team with the addition of Dale Jablonsky as the Chief Strategy Officer.

Jablonsky has a long history of success in technology and management consulting. He most recently worked in the private sector as Vice President Executive IT Strategy at Performance Technology Partners (PTP) and served as the CIO Advisory Director at KPMG, LLP. Prior to PTP, he served as Assistant Executive Officer, IT Services Branch at CalPERS and Deputy Director, IT Branch at the State of California's Employment Development Department (EDD).

As a 10-year State of California CIO/AIO, Dale developed and built new lines of business in large government IT organizations, including Cloud Computing capabilities, Business Intelligence, Enterprise Content Management, Enterprise Resource Planning, Cyber Security, and Technology Business Management. These initiatives led to significant return on investment, as well as fostering digital transformation and modern government service delivery imperatives.

"We are excited to have Dale join in leading the strategy for our Public Sector group," said Jonna Ward, Chairman & CEO of VIP. "His unique understanding of the needs of government agencies, paired with his tenure in developing strategic and modern IT solutions, will help drive new business opportunities that further accelerate our success in the public sector market."

In this new role at VIP as Chief of Strategy, Jablonsky will develop strategic plans and go-to-market strategies, architect thought leadership efforts, identify market trends, and develop solutions to help meet the current and future demands of our public sector customers.

Jablonsky earned the prestigious 2006 California CIO of the Year award, earned the 2008 Innovation and Vision in California Government award, and was on the national list for 2012 Government Technology's Top 25 Doers, Dreamers and Drivers.

About Visionary Integration Professionals

Visionary Integration Professionals (VIP) provides industry-leading management consulting, system integration, and technology deployment solutions. VIP helps its clients strengthen mission outcomes by combining deep industry specialization, agility to adapt as needed, and an unwavering commitment to client satisfaction. VIP brings expertise in how to deploy systems that align people, processes, and technology to accelerate strategic change and to deliver business results in partnership with its clients. Since 1996, VIP has worked with over 1,200 public sector and commercial clients. For more information, visit https://www.trustvip.com or follow @trustvip on Twitter.

