RelaDyne Announces Partnership with World of Outlaws Star Logan Schuchart and Shark Racing

RelaDyne announced today a marketing partnership with World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series (WoO) star Logan Schuchart and his Shark Racing team for the 2022 season. The No. 1S machine of Schuchart will carry RelaDyne brands of DuraMAX and Drydene.

RelaDyne, one of the nation's leading providers of lubricants, fuel, diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), and industrial reliability services, announced today a marketing partnership with World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series (WoO) star Logan Schuchart and his Shark Racing team for the 2022 season. The season begins in early February with the 51st annual DIRTcar Nationals at Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, Florida.

The No. 1S machine of Schuchart will carry RelaDyne brands of DuraMAX and Drydene in the 90-plus race schedule that includes events at 45 tracks in 24 states, concluding in November with the annual World Finals at The Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Schuchart will embark on his 9th season of competing with "The Greatest Show on Dirt" and is looking to contend for his first WoO title.

"RelaDyne is excited to continue its support of Shark Racing, Logan and the 1S team for 2022," stated Dan Oehler, EVP of Marketing and Ecommerce for RelaDyne. "Logan already has a strong history with Drydene, and we look forward to him also representing our DuraMAX brand this year. The entire Shark Racing team exemplifies what RelaDyne, DuraMAX and our Drydene brand stand for – hard work, reliability, performance, and a competitive spirit second to none."

The 29-year-old Hanover, PA driver finished fifth last season after tallying seven WoO A-Main triumphs including his second consecutive Jackson (MN) Nationals' crown and third straight Texas Outlaw Nationals triumph at Devil's Bowl Speedway. He entered last season with a load of confidence following a 2020 WoO campaign that saw him battle Brad Sweet for the WoO championship until the final night of the season. Schuchart started strong earning his first "Big Gator" by winning twice and finishing second twice in the four DIRTcar Nationals feature events.

"We are excited to continue our journey chasing a World of Outlaws championship with Drydene and also adding the DuraMAX brand - both powered by RelaDyne," said Schuchart. "It's been a tremendous partnership with Drydene over the last few years. They helped me and our team grow so much, and now with RelaDyne and DuraMAX our family just got bigger. We are really looking forward to making this relationship even stronger and continue to grow the brands, meet customers and be the best we have ever been. I feel like with the competition we have in the World of Outlaws if you want to win and be a champion, you must be surrounded by great people. And we are aiming for our best season ever and proud to be doing it with RelaDyne, Drydene and DuraMAX."

Since day one Schuchart has been under the tutelage of his grandfather Bobby Allen, who is a member of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame, and during his eight-year WoO career which started in 2014, he has climbed from rookie to championship contender. He currently ranks 20th all-time in WoO A-Main wins with 30 and is tied with Allen.

DuraMAX, RelaDyne's automotive brand, continues to revolutionize the Automotive Aftermarket industry. Based on a survey conducted by NOLN, DuraMAX ranks as the best-selling oil brand by quick lube owners, a ranking it has held since 2018. DuraMAX has continued to maintain its status of the best-selling oil brand in the market, outperforming higher profile brands and ranked in the #1 position as the best-selling synthetic and synthetic blend, and tied for #1 in best-selling high mileage brand.

Drydene, a brand with a strong heavy duty and industrial products heritage dating back to the mid 1940's, was relaunched by Drydene Performance Products in 2017. Drydene was acquired by RelaDyne in September 2021 and has grown to become a national player with distribution across the country through RelaDyne locations. The brand offers a complete line of commercial and industrial lubricants, including engine oils, diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), transmission fluids, grease, hydraulic and gear oils, and metalworking fluids. Drydene is well known as a supporter of dirt track racing across the country.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/reladyne_announces_partnership_with_world_of_outlaws_star_logan_schuchart_and_shark_racing/prweb18470056.htm