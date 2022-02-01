Celerant Technology® Expands Retail Software Integration with Rezosystems™ Offering Rental Capability to a Variety of Industries

Retailers can manage reservations, and accept payment for rentals with Celerant's point of sale- bikes, skis, snowboards, boats, ATVs, archery, fishing, and more
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PRWEB) February 01, 2022
Celerant Technology, a leading provider of innovative retail solutions, expanded its integration with Rezosystems to provide custom reservation and rental functionality to multiple industry verticals. By combining Celerant's point of sale with Rezosystems, retailers can take reservations in store, accept payment for rentals, and manage their entire retail business in a single solution.
"We are excited to expand our integration with Celerant to support a variety of industries," stated Marc Harrell, Business Development at Rezosystems. "Our partnership with Celerant and their ability to support multiple industries with point of sale, kiosks and eCommerce enables our retailers to process in-store rentals and reservations, and offer a more competitive shopping experience across all sales channels."
Rezosystems was originally developed for ski/snowboard rentals, and now offers specific features for a variety of industries, including bicycle, rafting, jeep/ATV, watersports, archery, fishing supply, and more. Rezo's easy-to-use platform simplifies the reservation process for both the end customer and the business; and allows customers to book reservations and rent equipment in-store via kiosk, tablet and desktop computer.
With the seamless integration between Celerant and Rezosystems, reservations are automatically pulled from within Rezosystems into Celerant's point of sale. From the POS screen, sales clerks can include multiple people on a single reservation, enter new customers into Celerant's built-in CRM, and add additional information to the reservation, such as rental items and/or packages, days rented, discounts, deposit, balance due, custom notes, and more – all of which can be printed on the sales receipt. Through Celerant's back office software, retailers can setup seasonal/daily rental packages; manage rental and upsell items; integrate digital waivers into the reservation process; and send rental reminders to customers via integrated email and/or SMS text messaging.
"Partnering with Rezosystems allows our retailers to take advantage of a best-in-breed reservation and rental solution," stated Ian Goldman, President and CEO at Celerant Technology. "Through our integrated platforms, our retail clients can streamline the reservation process, improve customer service, and increase sales on the rental side of their businesses."
Celerant's integration with Rezosystems is available for Cumulus Retail™, a cost-effective, SaaS solution for smaller retail businesses; and Stratus Enterprise™, a comprehensive solution with advanced functionality. To learn more about Celerant's integration with Rezosystems, please visit http://www.celerant.com/rezosystems.
About Rezosystems
Rezosystems started creating custom reservations system for the vacation rental market in 2002, working with multi-property vacation rental companies and individual stand-alone properties - even a backcountry yurt. In 2005, we created our first activity-based reservation system for the ski rental business. Since then, we have built online reservation systems for a variety of recreation industries to include bike rentals, rafting trips, jeep/atv rentals and watersport rentals. We also offer a robust Guide Management System for fly fishing and bike tours. We understand the needs of each business is unique, and so we offer industry-based, custom platforms that make booking simple for both the customer and the business, while giving retailers control of their products. For more information, visit http://www.rezosystems.com.
About Celerant Technology
Celerant Technology is an innovative retail software provider enabling retailers to expand their businesses past their physical storefronts' and into the online world. As the recommended software provider for Sports Specialists Ltd. (SSL) and topping the RIS LeaderBoard for 15 years in-a-row, Celerant supports outdoor retailers through point of sale, distributor integrations, inventory management, automated ordering, endless aisle, promotions and loyalty rewards, contractor pricing, rentals and repairs, eCommerce, mobile apps for shopping and curbside pickup, marketplace integrations (i.e., Amazon, eBay, Walmart, Facebook, Everest.com), CRM, accounting, email marketing, and more. To learn more, visit http://www.celerant.com.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/celerant_technology_expands_retail_software_integration_with_rezosystems_offering_rental_capability_to_a_variety_of_industries/prweb18470132.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.