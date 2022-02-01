vMOX Successfully Achieves ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Certification

Representing a Company-Wide Dedication to Security and Compliance as US Breaks Data Breach Records

vMOX, a pure-play provider of managed mobility services, has achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification for its Information Security Management System (ISMS). This certification represents the company's dedication to the highest level of internal security and compliance in Finance, Human Resources, Information Technology, Legal, Operations and Product.

ISO/IEC 27001:2013 is an information security management system standard published in October 2013 by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). It is globally recognized and respected as the most stringent standard for information security management with more than 100 requirements. The certification was issued by A-lign, an independent third-party auditor, who confirmed that vMOX had the required technical controls in place and formalized IT Security policies and procedures after completing an audit last year.

The number of data breaches continues to rise every year despite more spending on cybersecurity, and the crimes themselves are growing in sophistication and frequency. The Identity Theft Research Center (ITRC) recently reported that the number of reported data breaches jumped 68 percent in 2021 to the highest total ever.

"Our ISO 27001 certification and broad department coverage is proof that we take risk management and threats seriously at every level," said David Gardner, president and chief executive offer, at vMOX. "We know the costs of a data breach for our customers can be high – both financially and reputationally. Now, in addition to optimizing enterprise mobility, our customers and partners can be confident they have a vendor that adheres to the most rigorous information and data security standards."

According to IBM, data breach costs rose in 2021 to the highest average cost in 17 years and industry experts estimate that about 60 percent of all data breaches happen via third-party vendors. Statistics like these make customers understandably concerned about entrusting their sensitive data to third parties.

However, very few organizations actually achieve ISO 27001 certification, assuring customers they follow best practices in cybersecurity. The latest survey results from ISO.org show only 1,058 ISO 27001 certificates were issued from the United States in 2020.

"For many of our customers, especially larger organizations, cybersecurity is a top priority, and the field is constantly evolving. It's only right that we apply and impose the same strict standards and data security controls that they do internally for themselves," said Richard Siebels, chief technology officer, at vMOX. "This certification is an ongoing commitment by vMOX to follow leading security practices, protect our customers' sensitive information and meet their expectations today and in the future."

In addition to ISO 27001, vMOX continues to invest, iterate, and expand its security and technology program and policies. For more information, visit vmox.com.

About vMOX

vMOX is a pure-play managed mobility services (MMS) provider that enables enterprises to declare victory over complex IT challenges. We automate, innovate, and optimize throughout the entire device lifecycle so you can achieve greater outcomes with less expense, effort, risk, and waste. Advanced software, specialized integrations and intelligent automation are complemented by expert services and support in a single solution. It's a win for every enterprise. To learn more, visit vmox.com.

