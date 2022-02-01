Clearwater Community Sailing Center Hosts West Marine US Open Sailing Series

The third stop West Marine US Open Sailing Series opens this weekend, February 3-6 at Clearwater Community Sailing Center.

The third stop West Marine US Open Sailing Series opens this weekend, February 3-6 at Clearwater Community Sailing Center. Current and former Olympic class boats will be on display, including ILCA 6, ILCA 7, Nacra 15, iQFoil, and the Formula Kite. 124 sailors from around the United States will be represented across the five classes. This event is an Olympic class regatta hosted by Sail Life, LLC, City of Clearwater & presented by Baystar Restaurant Group.

"CCSC is excited to be a part of the 2022 West Marine US Open Sailing Series this week. It's especially important as four of the 2024 Olympic hopefuls competing are sailors who grew up and learned to sail at CCSC," said Justin Ahearn, CCSC Sailing Director. "It's a special time for the sailing center seeing these kids fulfill their goals after years of hard work and commitment."

The West Marine US Open Sailing Series is a set of six Olympic class regattas at popular sailing venues across Florida and California. The Series serves as both a domestic training platform and as a solid annual racing opportunity for prospective Olympic-bound athletes.

CCSC is a favorite venue for future Olympians because of its wide range of conditions and easy logistics.

This year, the competing sailors will be eligible for prize money during the Florida and California races; a first in US Sailing history. Athletes are awarded for $1000 for first place, $500 for second and $250 for third.

CCSC has several iQFoil Olympic hopefuls including competitors Alex Temko (Silver Medalist) and Bryn Muller (Bronze medalist) at the recent Inaugural Junior Pan Am Games in Cali, Colombia. Both are mainstays of the CCSC youth program and staff. Alex Temko has been sailing with CCSC since the age of 8 and is currently campaigning for the 2024 Olympic Games. Bryn has been windsurfing since the age of 15 and is also campaigning for the 2024 Olympic Games. Maverick Putnam and Noah Lyons round out the list of Clearwater's iQFoil hopefuls competing this week. All of these CCSC competitors have been coached by CCSC Sailing Director, Justin Ahearn who was recently selected by US Sailing to be the coach for the Jr Pan Am Games.

About 2022 US Open Sailing Series Clearwater

Organized by US Sailing and host yacht clubs at venues in Florida and California, the 6-stage West Marine US Open Sailing Series seeks to fulfill demand for a racing and training platform based in the United States to provide a path to the Olympic Games for prospective athletes. Clearwater has been chosen to be the third stop in the West Marine US Open Sailing Series this weekend, February 3-6 at Clearwater Community Sailing Center. Competitors start training onsite at CCSC Monday, January 31st and then racing starts Thursday, February 3rd. This event is hosted by Sail Life, LLC, City of Clearwater & presented by Baystar Restaurant Group.

https://raceoffice.usopen.ussailing.org/en/default/races/race/text/2022-us-open-sailing-series-clearwater-en

About the Clearwater Community Sailing Center (CCSC)

Clearwater Community Sailing Center. is a Florida nonprofit (Federal Tax ID: 59-2912008) with federal tax-exempt status as a public charity under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Contributions Clearwater Community Sailing Center are tax-deductible to the fullest extent of the law.

The Mission of the Clearwater Community Sailing Center is to provide safe, enriching and affordable sailing opportunities to local residents and visitors, including youth, seniors and the disabled for the enjoyment and benefit of our entire community.

For more information, please go to https://www.clearwatercommunitysailing.org/

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/clearwater_community_sailing_center_hosts_west_marine_us_open_sailing_series/prweb18468196.htm