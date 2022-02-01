LEAD1 Association & Sports Leadership Institute Announces the Return of the 2022 Collegiate Sports Summit

The Collegiate Sports Summit will take place April 24-26 in Dallas, TX.
WASHINGTON (PRWEB) February 01, 2022
The LEAD1 Association ("LEAD1"), which represents the athletics directors of the 130-member schools of the Football Bowl Subdivision ("FBS"), and the Sports Leadership Institute ("SLI"), which organizes global sports conferences, are excited to announce the return of the Collegiate Sports Summit. Historically held in Santa Monica, CA, this two-day educational symposium will be held April 24-26 at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center in Dallas, TX.
On Monday, April 25, and Tuesday, April 26, LEAD1 and SLI will host an exclusive gathering for NCAA Division I athletic directors with dynamic panels focused on topical collegiate sports industry trends. As a kickoff to the Summit, LEAD1 will host its Spring Athletics Directors Meeting on Monday, April 25. This LEAD1 AD-only session is designed to give members the opportunity to engage with the NCAA Division I Transformation Committee as they develop recommendations on how to better meet the needs of Division I student-athletes.
"After delaying for nearly two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we're thrilled to kick-off the Collegiate Sport Summit alongside the Sports Leadership Institute," said Tom McMillen, President and CEO of LEAD1. "This meeting will give our members the opportunity to engage on timely issues, as well as face-time with the Division I Transformation Committee as they develop policy recommendations for our future."
"The Sports Leadership Institute is thrilled to bring back the Collegiate Sports Summit in 2022 in partnership with LEAD1," said Ian Gaffney, President of Sports Leadership Institute. "It is an honor and privilege to host this "By ADs, For ADs" forum and enable the opportunity and ecosystem for ADs to candidly — and privately — share best practices, strengthen relationships, and prepare for the future."
For more information about event registration, hotel accommodations, or sponsorship opportunities, please contact Hannah Dewey (hannah@lead1a.com).
About the LEAD1 Association: LEAD1 represents the athletics directors of the 130 member universities of the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS). Key to the LEAD1 mission are influencing how the rules of college sports are enacted and implemented, advocating for the future of college athletics, and providing various services to our member schools. For more information, please visit http://www.LEAD1Association.com.
About the Sports Leadership Institute: The Sports Leadership Institute enables unrivaled opportunities for NCAA Division I Athletics Directors and professional sports leaders to share best practices, lessons learned, behind-the-curtain strategies, and discuss the most important issues and challenges in a safe setting.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/lead1_association_sports_leadership_institute_announces_the_return_of_the_2022_collegiate_sports_summit/prweb18469242.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.