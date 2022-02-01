Ultra Pure Announces Partnership With nwPURE™ for Exclusive Canadian Whiskey Supply for USA

Ultra Pure, the leading bulk alcohol supplier in the United States, announces a partnership with nwPURE™, a top distiller of premium neutral wheat, corn and rye spirits, for exclusive Canadian Whiskey supply for the USA. The partnership with be a marriage of nwPURE™'s premium distillation experience and Ultra Pure's national bulk distribution capabilities.
Niels van der Kloot, president of Ultra Pure, says, "This is a great partnership. nwPURE™'s long history of quality and distilling experience ties in perfectly with Ultra Pure's extensive distribution network in the United States and abroad."
The partnership between Ultra Pure and nwPURE™, which comes as Canadian Whiskey supplies have become increasingly constrained, will allow Ultra Pure to offer new fill barrels to Ultra Pure's customers using any combination of wheat, corn, rye and malted barley. Ultra Pure will also be offering its customers storage, dumping and blending for their Canadian Whisky new fill needs. "This is a high growth product and now we have a consistent supply partner to satisfy customer demand for premium Canadian Whiskey," says van der Kloot.
"nwPURE™ is strategically located in the heartland of the grain belt in Saskatchewan where we source the highest quality raw materials," says Jason Skinner, nwPURE™ CEO. "The company's state-of-the-art production and blending facility are located on major highway and rail networks. nwPURE™ started as a large grain handling facility, which is still operational today, and expanded into neutral grain spirits production in 2010. The company was founded on the principles of innovation, economies of scale, and leading-edge technology."
Under this partnership, nwPURE™ will distill and store Canadian Whiskey in barrels for Ultra Pure's U.S. customers. Rajneesh Tyaagi, nwPURE's™ VP of Product Development stated, "The partnership is an efficient way to sell product into the United States, and using one exclusive Partner seemed to make the most sense, especially considering Ultra Pure's extensive network of distribution and relationships to some of the top brands in the market."
Founded in 2006, Ultra Pure is located in Darien, Connecticut and is the leading bulk alcohol supplier in the United States. Ultra Pure supplies high quality bulk ethanol & high proof spirits for varying uses and industries. These products include Grain Neutral Spirits, aged and unaged Bourbon and Whiskies, Organic Alcohols, Rum, non-GMO Sugar Cane Alcohol and all specialty denatured Alcohols. Ultra Pure services craft distillers and brand owners, as well as industrial and commercial industries, including Food and Beverage.
