Vinotemp Wins Fourth Good Design Award With 30" Backlit™ Built-In Wine Cooler

Vinotemp's innovative wine storage and luxury style recognized again by the most prestigious design awards

Vinotemp®, the leading wine storage solutions and appliance provider, today announced its 30" Single-Zone Wine Cooler has been recognized with a 2021 Good Design® Award for the fourth year in a row. For the past 75 years, the Good Design Awards, organized by The Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design, honor both products and industry leaders that have chartered new directions for innovation and pushed the envelope for competitive products in the marketplace.

The 30" Single-Zone Cooler is another example of Vinotemp's ability to consistently produce technology that delights entertainers, wine collectors and home design taste-makers alike.

The Vinotemp 30" Single-Zone Wine Cooler properly stores up to 173 bottles of wine and features a bottom storage compartment to fit larger style bottles like champagne and magnum. The cooler also offers;



Vinotemps Backlit™ Illuminating Design

This cooler includes a white interior backlit design, that illuminates your wine from inside the refrigerator. It creates an ambiance and gives off lighting to any space you choose to place it in.



Customizable temperature control

An adjustable 27-degree temperature range (41-68°F) allows users to select a proper, customized storage climate and serving temperature for light or dark wines. And the easy-to-use digital control panel makes setting the right temperature for any wine a snap.



Easy Installation

Leveling legs along with front exhaust – for built-in or freestanding installation – make it simple to integrate the refrigerator into nearly any indoor living space.



Adjustable Shelving

The adjustable, pull-out shelving makes it easy to access the 173 bottles of wine this refrigerator can store.

Winning products for the 2021 Good Design Awards can be viewed at good-designawards.com and more information about the 30" Single-Zone Wine Cooler can be found at vinotemp.com to learn more about.

