PAINWeekEnd Live Regional Conferences Return with a New Season of CE/CME for the Main Street Practitioner

At the PAINWeekEnd 1 or 2 day regional meetings, mingle with faculty and attendees, learn and earn up to 10.0 AMA PRA Category 1 credit hours

PAINWeekEnd (PWE) pain management conferences return! PWE meetings are 1 and 2 day regional meetings from PAINWeek—the most expansive US pain conference for frontline practitioners—going into its 16th year of CE/CME. This year, the conferences will be in Dallas (February 5-6), Boston (March 12), Tampa (March 19), Chicago (April 2), LA/Agoura Hills (April 23), and New Orleans (April 30).

Kevin Zacharoff, MD, FACIP, FACPE, FAAP, and senior PAINWeek and PAINWeekEnd faculty, stated, "It's time to come together to educate and discuss in person, and what better place to do that than PAINWeekEnd! There is no substitute for the environment of learning, and PWE does the job of making for an incredibly valuable learning environment."

Senior PAINWeek/PAINWeekEnd faculty member Jennifer Bolen, JD, will be presenting at the conference in Dallas, which will be at the Fairmont on 1717 North Akard Street. She commented, "PAINWeekEnd 2022 will surely provide the tools needed to make order out of chaos in the ever-evolving world of pain medicine. Re-energize yourself and connect with our PAINWeekEnd team of experts to work together to break down barriers to quality pain care."

Dr. Zacharoff added that, "PAINWeekEnd does what no other educational program can do. It brings a slice of the PAINWeek national meeting to you."

Attorney Bolen will be presenting 4 courses in Dallas: Who's Looking at You, Doc? A Rational Response to 2022 Perspectives on Controlled Substance Prescribing; Through the Lens of Experts: Meaningful Risk Mitigation and Patient Education; From the Ivory Tower: The Data-Driven Strategy CMS, Health Plans, and State Governments Use to Review a Provider's Clinical Practice; Thunder Road: Navigating the Legal Weed Terrain for Pain Management. Other presentations include Clinical Update: Utilizing Topical Analgesics for Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy; Pain Pathways Made Simple; Contemporary Approaches to Assessment and Treatment of Migraine; Clinical Pearls: Unraveling the Secrets of Imaging Studies: See, Be, Deceived…or Relieved? Evaluating CBD for Pain Management; and Prime Time or Too Soon? – Pharmacogenetics in Pain Management. All courses and faculty are subject to change.

Commercially supported activities—addressing a range of product, disease state, and medical information topics—will also be presented.

For more information about this or other regional conferences, and to register, go to the PAINWeekEnd website. BONUS: PAINWeekEnd registrants may register for the 2022 PAINWeek National Conference for $200 off the regular online published price. The PAINWeek National Conference will convene September 6-9 at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

PAINWeekEnd is provided by Global Education Group.

About Global Education Group:

Global Education Group focuses on producing partnership-based CME for healthcare practitioners. The Global team works with a select group of medical education companies, associations, academic institutions and healthcare facilities to develop and accredit live healthcare conferences and workshops as well as online activities. With each partnership or joint providership, Global brings accreditation expertise, project management excellence and grant funding intelligence. Based in Littleton, Colo., Global has accreditation with commendation from the ACCME. Global also holds accreditations to offer continuing education for nurses, nurse practitioners, pharmacists, dietitians, dentists and psychologists. Global is a division of Ultimate Medical Academy.

