Advantexe Strengthens Talent Development and Delivery Capabilities with Addition of The Ki Group

Advantexe Learning Solutions, a global leader in digital business simulation-centric training solutions today announced the addition of The Ki Group, a talent management, training, and consulting firm which is being integrated into its suite of solutions.

The Ki Group designs, develops, and delivers customized talent development solutions for both in-person and virtual training deployment. They offer a complete range of services from instructional design and consulting to train-the-trainer guides and assessments.

The addition of the Ki Group further expands and strengthens Advantexe's capabilities to answer the long-term talent development and assessment needs of global clients brought on by the rapid shift to virtual learning. The addition will enable Advantexe to offer enhanced curriculum designs, multi-model learning solutions, assessments, and immersive simulation-centric experiences.

"We have had the opportunity to work with the Ki Group on a number of highly successful client projects. Bringing them under the Advantexe umbrella is the perfect fit for all of us and will add significant value for our clients," said Robert Brodo, Advantexe CEO. "The Ki Group is a team of experienced professionals who understand the talent development space and can create great solutions that surpass client expectations. We are all excited to welcome them to the Advantexe family."

"We have worked with Advantexe on past client projects, and their desire to deliver the best learning experience possible makes it a natural paring for Ki", said Sharon Taki-Bishop, The Ki Group, Partner. "Together, we can develop learning solutions utilizing a variety of modalities to reach a multitude of learning styles. We are excited to be a part of the Advantexe team and together capitalize on the endless possibilities of creating innovative and effective talent development learning solutions for our clients."

About Advantexe

Advantexe Learning Solutions partners with clients around the world to build the business acumen, leadership, and selling skills needed to execute their business strategies and achieve meaningful business results. Our comprehensive toolkit includes skills assessments, dynamic learning engagements powered by cloud-based digital business simulations, and reinforcement tools that encourage immediate skill application. These elements combine to produce a measurable and lasting impact on our clients' businesses.

About The Ki Group

The Ki Group partners with our clients to develop effective learning solutions that produce measurable business results whether it is a tactical training program or a broader, strategic learning and development initiative. We employ a creative and thorough approach to training solution design, balancing learning styles and delivery methods with the environment and capabilities that exist within our clients' organizations.

Media Contact:

